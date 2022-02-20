Armed Tofu Blocks, Call of Duty and Cancellations, Splatoon Origin Story Trivia

It is undeniable, and often criticized, that Nintendo knows how to exploit its franchises like no one else. As the continuous succession of titles starring its most emblematic characters demonstrates. However, Nintendo has also shown that it is capable of reinventing itself and daring to step out of its comfort zone. Splatoon is a clear example.

No one in their right mind would have imagined that the kyoto corporation I would try my luck with the shooter genre. And yet, Splatoon is already a more than consolidated series that, like so many other products from the house, stands out for its extraordinary originality. One of the most interesting aspects of the Splatoon saga, apart from all its technical facets, is the story of its birth. Like so many other recent titles within Nintendo, Splatoon is the product of the initiative of its own developers. Not a few projects so far this century, from Arms to the Wario Ware series, have been born in a similar way: a handful of developers get together with the intention of materializing some somewhat crazy idea, resulting, on some occasions, in a product that Shigeru Miyamoto and senior Nintendo executives approve for formal development. According to Hisashi Nogami, producer of the saga, his intention was to make “(…) a new kind of gamewithout having to worry about fitting it into an existing game genre.”

In this way, a team made up of very young developers, most of whom had started out at the company working on Wii projects, spent weeks imagining and exchanging all kinds of concepts. Shintaro Sato tipped the balance, programmer in titles such as Wii Music or New Super Mario Bros U, who developed a prototype of one of the most promising ideas, in which some tofu blocks conquered territory shooting ink. The prototype was as simple as that: four players, embodying blocks of white tofu, against four others as blocks of black tofu. Although it was already very close to the game as we know it, which naturally took advantage of all the virtues of Wii U. According to Nogami: “The map was on the TV screen and you controlled the 3D screen of your tofu by moving with the Wii U GamePad. You tracked your opponent’s movements on the map, shot ink from tofu, and conquered territory. It was so much fun that I thought, ‘The gameplay could revolve around this.'”

Tsubasa Sakaguchi. Foto original: Nintendo.

The idea was promising, but the team faced scrutiny from Shigeru Miyamoto. Although we have always seen him as someone affable and affectionate, no project in Nintendo can continue without his approval, which, according to the testimonies of his colleagues, is very difficult to obtain. According to his co-director Tsubasa Sakaguchi, Miyamoto said, “I don’t get it. What do you want to do?” There’s no appeal in this game“. The team, far from giving up, continued to work on the prototype. They added the jump. They gave more importance to the height in the maps. And they also tried to give the game a little more personality, changing those generic tofu blocks for other figures, which took all sorts of forms, from robots and rabbits to even Super Mario himself. The problem was that removing the tofu blocks took some of the fun out of the game. As Sakaguchi explained, “When it was tofu, you couldn’t spot your tofu on the map if it was under ink. But when the character became human, you had a faint glimpse of a certain presence… (…) For the game to work, we needed the characters to completely disappear.”

Seita Inoue. Foto original: Nintendo.



Thus was born the idea of ​​using squid. Or more specifically, the idea of ​​a character who could change between a humanoid form, capable of shooting ink, and that of a squid, who could, in addition to moving quickly, camouflage himself and become invisible. The person responsible for the final design, the one we recognize today, was the work of its art director, Seita Inoue, who until then had participated in few projects, such as the design of the Wii U menu itself. It was the final piece of the puzzle. According to his other co-director, Yusuke Amano: “We had a solid foundation and we knew that whatever we put in would fall into place.” Thus, the game was announced at the 2014 E3 fair, where it captivated the press. And it saw the light, with remarkable success, in May of the following year. This first part became the sixth best-selling Wii U title. And the second not starring Mario in some way.

A title like Splatoon would never have been possible in the hands of older developersFrom a generational point of view, Splatoon was a very important title for Nintendo. And it is that it has been his first successful project in which no one from his old guard has participated. Leaving aside its producer, Hisashi Nogami, creator of the Animal Crossing series, all the members of the Splatoon team were young people who had barely worked for a decade at Nintendo. Some say that, precisely, a title like Splatoon it would never have been possible in the hands of its most veteran developers. Nogami, for example, recognized that the team were avid players of games like Call of Duty or Battlefield, so the passion for these games, in a way, is evident in Splatoon. In fact, Nogami assures that they are “gamers and we love playing video games”, which, oddly enough, is a differentiating factor within Nintendo, whose greatest luminaries, such as Shigeru Miyamoto or Eiji Aonuma, have recognized that they have never They were interested in video games until they dedicated themselves to their development.

This story, however, does not end here. Although the official story states that Nintendo would never have considered developing a shooter without the mediation of these young developers, Liam Robertson, from the Did you know gaming? portal, stated otherwise. In his investigation he discovered that Nintendo had commissioned the High Voltage studio, creators of The Conduit, a shooter for the whole family starring robots armed with large water guns. The project, of which hardly any details are known, would have started its development in 2011 with the idea of ​​​​appearing alongside Wii U, but Nintendo supposedly canceled the project withering after it was leaked to the press.

Whether the Splatoon developers previously knew of the existence of this project has never been confirmed. In any case, Splatoon has already become, on its own merits, in one of Nintendo’s main franchises. His appearance in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, the different Amiibo in the form of his protagonists, and the confirmation of the imminent Splatoon 3 prove it. But more importantly, Splatoon has shown that Nintendo doesn’t need its old guard. The talent of its young developers has little to envy to that of the most veterans. So Miyamoto and company can start thinking quietly about retirement. If one day they decide to give themselves that luxury.

