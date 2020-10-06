Armelia McQueen Useless: ‘Ain’t Misbehavin” Actress Was 68

Actress Armelia McQueen, recognized for her roles in Broadway’s “Ain’t Misbehavin’” and the movie “Ghost,” has died on the age of 68.

Her buddy Dorian Hannaway confirmed McQueen’s passing on Sunday, Oct. 3.

“You’re really an angel now. My pricey buddy Armelia crossed over yesterday,” Hannaway wrote in a Fb put up. “She leaves us cherishing her reminiscence as she was one of many biggest associates you may ever have. The one factor greater than her lovely soul was her extraordinary expertise.”

McQueen was a part of the unique forged for “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” which finally led to her Broadway debut when the cabaret musical joined the honored ranks of theater productions to be carried out on Broadway in 1978. Her efficiency within the musical earned a Theatre World award the identical 12 months.

Aside from her theater profession, McQueen additionally appeared in quite a few movies and tv exhibits. Her most notable position was the character of Clara Brown in 1990’s “Ghost,” which starred Patrick Swayze, Whoopi Goldberg, Demi Moore, Tony Goldwyn and Rick Aviles. McQueen additionally held roles in different movies together with “Motion Jackson” and “The Hustle.”

Her newer work, nonetheless, typically came about on tv. In 2018 she appeared in “Artbound,” and earlier than that she performed a recurring position as Shula Whitaker on “Hart of Dixie.” She additionally performed the Purple Queen within the “Adventures in Wonderland” collection from 1992 to 1994 and made temporary appearances in “That’s So Raven” and “The Contemporary Prince of Bel-Air.”

Hannaway remembered McQueen fondly in her Fb put up, saying, “I’ll bear in mind her as my girlfriend whose dazzling smile and loopy humorousness gave me a lot pleasure. All of us who’re fortunate sufficient to name her our buddy might be sustained by the various recollections of the enjoyable all of us had collectively.”

McQueen’s reason behind loss of life has not been shared on the time of publication.