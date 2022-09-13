Armenia denounced that a massive overnight attack by Azerbaijan left 49 soldiers dead

At least 49 Armenian soldiers killed in Azerbaijani attacks

Forty-nine Armenian soldiers were killed in overnight attacks by Azerbaijan, the Armenian prime minister said on Tuesday.

In an appearance in Parliament, Nikol Pashinyan said that the Azerbaijani forces attacked about half a dozen Armenian postsas reported by the news agency Interfax.

“At the moment, we have 49 (military) dead and, unfortunately, it is not the definitive figure”declared Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian before Parliament.

Pashinián denounced Azerbaijan’s aggression and, in telephone conversations during the night, asked for a reaction from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Frenchman Emmanuel Macron or the head of US diplomacy Antony Blinken.

In these calls, Pashinyan said he expects “an appropriate response from the international community,” according to Armenian government statements.

“With this escalation, Azerbaijan is undermining the peace process” ongoing between Yerevan and Baku with the mediation of the European Union, the Armenian Prime Minister said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks before Parliament to report on the news from the front with Azerbaijan (Tigran Mehrabyan/PAN Photo via REUTERS)

He added that the intensity of the hostilities, which broke out shortly after midnight, “diminished” in the morning.

“This recent unprovoked and unjustified aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia is another flagrant violation by Azerbaijan of the United Nations Charterthe Helsinki Final Act and the Trilateral Declaration of November 9, 2020″, denounced the Government of Armenia.

“The Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces carried out joint tactical flight exercises ‘TurAz Qartalı – 2022’ in Azerbaijan, with the announced purpose of evaluating the ability to ‘destruction of air and ground targets of the imaginary enemy,'” the Government continued. Armenian.

For its part, the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Armenian forces fired on positions of its army in three districts. In addition, he noted that his forces suffered an unspecified number of casualties and that “definitive retaliatory measures were taken.”

“On September 10, 2022, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan in a meeting with the Central Command Post, ordered ‘to be ready to repress any provocation immediately and decisively’, denounced Armenia. The Azerbaijani minister also gave specific instructions regarding improving medical support for troops serving on the border with the Republic of Armenia,” Yerevan said.

The renewed fighting, which broke out on Monday night, illustrates how volatile the situation remains and threatens to derail a fragile European-brokered peace process.

“In light of Azerbaijan’s clearly planned and premeditated aggression, there is an urgent need for the international community to take decisive and appropriate measures and actions to put an immediate end to Azerbaijan’s aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia and prevent further escalation of the situation on the ground,” the Armenian government said.

INTERNATIONAL CONCERN

The European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, urged today to immediately stop hostilities on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“The fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the heavy shelling that has been reported must stop immediately. The EU is in close contact with the parties to promote de-escalation,” Klaar tweeted.

The Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinián, has already spoken with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, about the situation on the border, where the attacks that began last night have caused at least 49 casualties among the Armenian ranks and left three civilians injured, according to the Government of Yerevan.

The United States stated overnight that it was “extremely concerned” for the situation and called for an immediate end to the fighting.

France said it will take the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan to the UN Security Council.

Russia, which proclaims itself an arbiter in the Caucasus and has peacekeeping troops deployed in the region, said it had negotiated a ceasefire between the two countries.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have been at odds for decades over the Nagorno-Karabakh regionwhich is part of Azerbaijan but has been controlled by ethnic Armenian forces since a war of independence that ended in 1994.

In 2020, during a six-week war that left more than 6,600 dead, Azerbaijan seized large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been in the hands of Armenian-backed separatists for decades.

Armenia and Azerbaijan reported intense border fighting on Tuesday that claimed the lives of Armenian soldiers, in the latest clash between the two rival countries.

“At 0005 on Tuesday (2005 GMT Monday) Azerbaijan launched an intense shelling with artillery and large-caliber weapons against Armenian military posts,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

He noted that Azerbaijan also used drones.

But the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accused Armenia of “large-scale subversive acts” near the border, adding that its military positions “were attacked, including with trench mortars.”

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken called for an end to the confrontation and assured that his country is “deeply concerned” about the situation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

“As we have made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict,” Blinken said in a statement. “We urge an immediate end to any military hostility.”

There have been frequent reports of gunfights along the border between the two countries since the war between the two countries over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region ended in 2020.

Neighboring countries have fought two wars, one in the 1990s and the other in 2020, over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Azerbaijani enclave with an Armenian population.

From September 2 onwards, the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense daily spread false information claiming that “the positions of the Azerbaijani army were periodically subjected to fire using weapons of various calibers from the positions of the Armenian armed forces”. The Armenian Ministry of Defense has officially rejected all these accusations from Azerbaijan.

Under the deal, Armenia ceded parts of territory it has controlled for decades, and Moscow sent some 2,000 soldiers to oversee the fragile truce.

(With information from AP)

SAFE READING:

Fire in Armenian settlement leaves at least 30 houses incinerated

They traveled to the land of their Armenian grandparents, were surprised by the war and are the protagonists of a documentary