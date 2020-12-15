Armenia’s ‘Songs of Solomon’ to Compete for Feature Film Oscar

Armenia has chosen Arman Nshanian’s function movie debut “Songs of Solomon” as its official submission to the 93rd Academy Awards within the worldwide function movie class.

“Songs of Solomon,” written by Audrey Gevorkian and based mostly on “The Previous Unsung” by Sirvart Kavoukjian, explores the life of the composer Archbishop Solomon, often known as Komitas, who had a profound influence on ethnomusicology. It facilities on a childhood friendship, torn aside by the Hamidian massacres within the Nineties as a courageous Turkish girl at a time of dire prejudice dangers her personal life and the life of her household to save her greatest buddy, who’s hunted down for her spiritual beliefs. The movie spans the interval from 1881 to 1915, which marks each the Armenian Genocide and Komitas’ last live performance.

“Songs of Solomon” stars Samvel Tadevossian, Arevik Gevorgyan, Tatev Hovakimyan, Sos Janibekyan, Arman Nshanian, Artashes Aleksanyan and Jean-Pier Nshanian together with little one actors Slava Seyranyan, Iren Ayvazyan and Mery Hovsepyan.

The movie, launched on Nov. 26 in Armenia, is produced by Nick Vallelonga of Vallelonga Productions, Asko Akopyan of Oscar Gold Productions and Nshanian underneath his Individuals of Ar Manufacturing Firm in affiliation with AnEva Productions in Armenia. Karo Kavoukjian serves as Government Producer. Vallelonga received Academy Awards for greatest image and and greatest authentic screenplay for 2018’s “Inexperienced Ebook.” “Songs of Solomon” will likely be opening within the U.S. in 2021.

In gentle of the September 2020 invasion of Armenian inhabited Nagorno- Karabakh by the hands of Azerbaijan and Turkish forces, the filmmakers hope that the movie is usually a cathartic expertise for all Armenians and serve to educate others to forestall such atrocities from occurring once more.

The 93rd Oscars ceremony, initially scheduled for Feb. 28, 2021, will now happen two months in a while April 25, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.