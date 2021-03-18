Armie Hammer Accused of Rape By Woman Behind House of Effie Instagram Account

UPDATED: The nameless girl who first made allegations about Armie Hammer on social media has come ahead publicly.

“I believed that he was going to kill me,” the lady, named Effie, mentioned by tears on Thursday throughout a press convention along with her legal professional, Gloria Allred. Effie is accusing Hammer of violent rape and bodily abuse, throughout their on-and-off four-year relationship from 2016 to 2020.

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over 4 hours in Los Angeles, throughout which he repeatedly slapped my head towards a wall bruising my face,” Effie mentioned. “He additionally dedicated different acts of violence towards me to which I didn’t consent.”

Crying uncontrollably throughout the digital press convention, Effie says throughout the alleged rape, Hammer beat her toes “so they might harm” with each step she took. She says she tried to get away, “however he wouldn’t let me.”

“He then left with no concern for my effectively being. I used to be utterly in shock,” Effie mentioned.

Hammer denies the rape allegation. The actor is sustaining that his relationship with Effie, and all different ladies, was “utterly consensual, mentioned and agreed upon upfront, and mutually participatory,” his legal professional tells Selection.

In response to Effie’s allegations, Hammer’s legal professional, Andrew Brettler of Lavely & Singer, launched an announcement to Selection, strongly denying the rape allegation and Effie’s different claims.

Together with the assertion, Hammer’s legal professional despatched a screenshot of textual content message correspondence they are saying is between Hammer and Effie, the place Hammer texts, “I’m not going to have the ability to have interaction in you in that particular approach proper now. It by no means ends effectively. We will speak and be pals, however I can’t try this.”

Hammer’s legal professional says the screenshot is “only one of a whole bunch” Effie despatched to Hammer.

Shortly after the press convention, Selection confirmed that Hammer is being investigated by the LAPD.

“We will verify that Armie Hammer is the primary suspect in an alleged sexual assault investigation that was initiated Feb. 3 of this 12 months,” an LAPD spokesperson mentioned.

Effie, who’s 24 and lives and Europe, didn’t disclose her full authorized identify throughout the press convention. Up till now, it’s believed she has anonymously been the lady behind the Instagram account, “House of Effie,” which first surfaced claims towards Hammer. (Throughout the press convention, Allred wouldn’t touch upon whether or not her consumer was behind the social media account.)

Effie says she was 20 when she met Hammer by way of Fb in 2016. She says she “fell in love with him immediately,” and the connection progressed quickly with feelings operating excessive. Trying again, she now sees “clear manipulation ways” utilized by Hammer, explaining to reporters that all through the years, as the connection continued, she “tried to dismiss his actions as a twisted kind of love.”

“He would usually take a look at my devotion to him,” Effie mentioned, including that Hammer turned more and more violent. “He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually,” she mentioned.

Throughout the press convention, Allred spoke at size concerning the challenge of consent.

Ever because the House of Effie account first started posting screenshots in January of unverified messages between Hammer and a number of ladies, Hammer’s authorized group has maintained that each one sexual relationships have been “utterly consensual.”

Allred mentioned that her consumer was “very upset to learn that Hammer’s legal professionals mentioned that each one of his sexual actions have been ‘utterly consensual,’” whereas noting that “many” of their encounters have been consensual and that they have been “collectively and intimate” a quantity of occasions.

“Even when a sexual companion agrees to sure sexual exercise, she nonetheless has a proper at any level to withdraw her consent,” Allred mentioned. “If she does withdraw her consent … he’s legally and morally obligated to cease. If he doesn’t cease, he’s then in danger of committing a criminal offense towards her.”

Allred mentioned Hammer’s movie star presence may have performed an element into his coercion of her consumer.

“Typically, well-known males choose weak ladies, notably some of their followers, to make use of and abuse. Celebrities usually make that alternative as a result of they could really feel that they will extra simply use the facility of their movie star to seduce and manipulate followers who admire or idolize them,” Allred mentioned. “They might additionally rely on the worry that many ladies have of talking out towards a star.”

Effie has been contacted by many others who allege that they’ve additionally been victimized by Hammer throughout their sexual relationships with him, in accordance with Allred, who mentioned her consumer determined to talk out as a way to warn ladies of Hammer’s alleged abuse.

One other one of Hammer’s former girlfriends, Paige Lorenze, has additionally mentioned in media interviews that she met Hammer on Instagram when she was 20, seemingly establishing a kind of sample for Hammer.

Although Hammer’s legal professional offered Effie’s full identify, Selection is selecting to not publish her final identify, as she said she didn’t wish to launch her full authorized identify throughout her press convention.

“Effie’s personal correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As just lately as July 18, 2020, [she] despatched graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she needed him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he didn’t wish to keep that kind of relationship along with her,” Brettler mentioned in an announcement.

“It was by no means Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [Effie’s] fetishes or kinky sexual needs, however she has now escalated this matter to a different degree by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press convention. With the reality on his facet, Mr. Hammer welcomes the chance to set the report straight,” the assertion continues. “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that each one of his interactions with [Effie] — and each different sexual companion of his for that matter — have been utterly consensual, mentioned and agreed upon upfront, and mutually participatory. [Effie’s] consideration searching for and ill-advised authorized bid will solely make it harder for actual victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

In response to Brettler’s assertion, Allred tells Selection, “I problem Armie Hammer to current all, not some, of his communications with Effie to the Los Angeles Police Division and reply all of their questions instantly moderately than by his legal professionals.”

Throughout the Thursday press convention, Allred wouldn’t disclose whether or not her consumer had filed a police report in 2017, concerning the alleged rape. Allred additionally declined to reply a reporter’s query about whether or not her consumer will press prices. However she did say that her consumer had offered legislation enforcement with proof, and “then it’s for legislation enforcement and a prosecutor to determine if there may be ample proof to pursue it.”

Ever because the House of Effie Instagram account opened the floodgates by posting alleged screenshots of DMs from Hammer, his profession has been in freefall. The actor was dropped by his company, WME, and has been fired from three high-profile initiatives, together with a romantic comedy with Jennifer Lopez and a tv sequence concerning the making of “The Godfather.”

When the DMs first leaked on-line, the controversy was broadly reported as a salacious scandal, given the outlandish nature of the allegations, which first started as accusations of cannibalistic fetishes, spiraling right into a media spectacle. However as extra data and allegations started to floor, the ladies accusing Hammer mentioned there was far more to the salacious claims — Hammer’s exes say the actor was utilizing his sexual proclivities as a smokescreen, and have been accusing him of emotional abuse, manipulation and coercion.

Although many severe allegations have been made on social media over the previous three months, Effie’s assault allegations made throughout the Thursday press convention mark the primary time one of Hammer’s former companions has accused him of rape in a public discussion board with the authorized safety of an legal professional.