Armie Hammer Accused of Rape by Woman Behind House of Effie Instagram

UPDATED: The nameless lady who first made allegations about Armie Hammer on social media has come ahead publicly.

“I believed that he was going to kill me,” the girl, named Effie, stated via tears on Thursday throughout a press convention along with her legal professional, Gloria Allred. Effie is accusing Hammer of violent rape and bodily abuse, throughout their on-and-off four-year relationship from 2016 to 2020.

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over 4 hours in Los Angeles, throughout which he repeatedly slapped my head towards a wall, bruising my face,” Effie stated. “He additionally dedicated different acts of violence towards me to which I didn’t consent.”

Crying uncontrollably on the digital press convention, Effie says through the alleged rape, Hammer beat her toes “so they’d damage” with each step she took. She says she tried to get away, “however he wouldn’t let me.”

“He then left with no concern for my effectively being. I used to be fully in shock,” Effie stated.

Together with an announcement strongly denying the rape allegation, Hammer’s legal professional, Andrew Brettler of Lavely & Singer, despatched a screenshot of textual content message correspondence they are saying is between Hammer and Effie, during which Hammer texts, “I’m not going to have the ability to interact in you in that particular approach proper now. It by no means ends effectively. We are able to discuss and be buddies, however I can’t try this.”

Hammer’s legal professional says the screenshot is “only one of a whole lot” Effie despatched to Hammer.

“Effie’s personal correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As lately as July 18, 2020, [she] despatched graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wished him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he didn’t need to preserve that kind of relationship along with her,” Brettler stated in an announcement.

“It was by no means Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [Effie’s] fetishes or kinky sexual wishes, however she has now escalated this matter to a different stage by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press convention. With the reality on his aspect, Mr. Hammer welcomes the chance to set the report straight,” the assertion continues. “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that each one of his interactions with [Effie] — and each different sexual accomplice of his for that matter — have been fully consensual, mentioned and agreed upon upfront, and mutually participatory. [Effie’s] consideration looking for and ill-advised authorized bid will solely make it harder for actual victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

Shortly after the press convention, Selection confirmed that Hammer is being investigated by the LAPD.

“We are able to verify that Armie Hammer is the primary suspect in an alleged sexual assault investigation that was initiated Feb. 3 of this yr,” an LAPD spokesperson stated.

Effie, who’s 24 and lives in Europe, didn’t disclose her full authorized title through the press convention. Up till now, it’s believed she has been the girl behind the Instagram account “House of Effie,” which first surfaced claims towards Hammer. (Throughout the press convention, Allred wouldn’t touch upon whether or not her shopper was behind the social media account.)

Effie says she was 20 when she met Hammer by way of Fb in 2016. She says she “fell in love with him immediately,” and the connection progressed quickly with feelings working excessive. Trying again, she now sees “clear manipulation ways” used by Hammer, explaining to reporters that all through the years, as the connection continued, she “tried to dismiss his actions as a twisted kind of love.”

“He would typically check my devotion to him,” Effie stated, including that Hammer turned more and more violent. “He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually,” she stated.

Throughout the press convention, Allred spoke at size in regards to the problem of consent.

Ever because the House of Effie account first started posting screenshots in January of unverified messages between Hammer and a number of girls, Hammer’s authorized staff has maintained that each one sexual relationships have been “fully consensual.”

Allred stated that her shopper was “very upset to learn that Hammer’s attorneys stated that each one of his sexual actions have been ‘fully consensual,’” whereas noting that “many” of their encounters have been consensual and that they have been “collectively and intimate” a quantity of occasions.

“Even when a sexual accomplice agrees to sure sexual exercise, she nonetheless has a proper at any level to withdraw her consent,” Allred stated. “If she does withdraw her consent … he’s legally and morally obligated to cease. If he doesn’t cease, he’s then in danger of committing a criminal offense towards her.”

Allred stated Hammer’s celeb might have performed an element into his coercion of her shopper.

“Typically, well-known males choose weak girls, notably some of their followers, to make use of and abuse. Celebrities typically make that selection as a result of they could really feel that they will extra simply use the facility of their celeb to seduce and manipulate followers who admire or idolize them,” Allred stated. “They could additionally rely on the concern that many ladies have of talking out towards a star.”

Effie has been contacted by many others who allege that they’ve additionally been victimized by Hammer throughout their sexual relationships with him, in accordance with Allred, who stated her shopper determined to talk out as a way to warn girls of Hammer’s alleged abuse. One other one of Hammer’s former girlfriends, Paige Lorenze, has additionally stated in media interviews that she met Hammer on Instagram when she was 20, seemingly establishing a sample for Hammer.

Although Hammer’s legal professional supplied Effie’s full title, Selection is selecting to not publish her final title, as she acknowledged she didn’t need to launch her full authorized title throughout her press convention.

In response to Brettler’s assertion, Allred tells Selection, “I problem Armie Hammer to current all, not some, of his communications with Effie to the Los Angeles Police Division and reply all of their questions instantly moderately than via his attorneys.”

Throughout the Thursday press convention, Allred wouldn’t disclose whether or not her shopper had filed a police report in 2017 relating to the alleged rape. Allred additionally declined to reply a reporter’s query about whether or not her shopper will press costs. However she did say that her shopper had supplied legislation enforcement with proof, and “then it’s for legislation enforcement and a prosecutor to resolve if there’s adequate proof to pursue it.”

Ever because the House of Effie Instagram account opened the floodgates by posting alleged screenshots of DMs from Hammer, his profession has been in freefall. The actor was dropped by his company, WME, and has been fired from three high-profile initiatives, together with a romantic comedy with Jennifer Lopez and a tv collection in regards to the making of “The Godfather.”

When the DMs first leaked on-line, the controversy was extensively thought-about salacious, given the outlandish nature of the allegations, which first started as accusations of cannibalistic fetishes. However as extra info and allegations started to floor, the ladies accusing Hammer stated there was far more to the salacious claims — Hammer’s exes say the actor was utilizing his sexual proclivities as a smokescreen. They’re accusing him of emotional abuse, manipulation and coercion.

Effie’s assault allegations made through the Thursday press convention mark the primary time one of Hammer’s former companions has accused him of rape in a public discussion board with the authorized safety of an legal professional.