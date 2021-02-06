Armie Hammer Dropped By Talent Agency WME

Armie Hammer has been dropped by WME, Selection has discovered. In response to a knowledgable supply, Hammer’s private publicist can also be stepping away.

WME parted methods with the actor following steady allegations in opposition to the actor which have surfaced on social media over the previous month.

In messages blasted throughout social media, which Hammer has not verified, the actor reportedly had quite a few conversations of sexually express nature, displaying cannibalistic fetishes, the place he allegedly expressed his sexual urge for food to drink blood, reduce toes and enslave intercourse companions. Hammer described rape fantasies within the messages.

The salacious accusations, first posted on the nameless Instagram account Home of Effie, have been topic of rampant tabloid protection, however the girls say there may be extra to the scandalous claims than meet the attention. At the least three of Hammer’s former companions say he used his sexual proclivities as a smokescreen, accusing him of emotional abuse, manipulation and coercion.

Hammer initially acknowledged he refused to reply to the “bullshit claims,” and his staff denies any accusations of abuse, calling any assertions “patently unfaithful,” stating that any interactions with any sexual companions of his “fully consensual in that they had been absolutely mentioned, agreed upon, and mutually participatory.”

An legal professional for Hammer, Andrew Brettler of Lavely and Singer, beforehand informed Selection, “The tales being perpetuated within the media are a misguided try and current a one-sided narrative with the purpose of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s popularity, and communications from the people concerned show that.”

Regardless of Hammer’s staff sustaining his innocence, the allegations swiftly resulted in Hammer being dropped from two high-profile initiatives: the romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding ceremony,” through which he was initially solid reverse Jennifer Lopez, and Paramount’s collection “The Supply,” which is in regards to the making of “The Godfather.”

Although Hammer categorized his departure from “Shotgun Wedding ceremony” as his personal resolution, thanking Lionsgate for letting him stroll away from the undertaking, a number of well-placed sources informed Selection the actor was requested to go away the movie, along with “The Supply.”

Developing, Hammer has a slew of initiatives on his slate — a lot of which have already been filmed, which can trigger a headache for studio executives who should scramble to determine advertising and marketing plans and press excursions.

Subsequent month, Hammer can be seen within the smaller-budget movie “Disaster,” reverse Gary Oldman and Evangeline Lilly. This fall, Hammer is starring in Disney’s “Loss of life on the Nile,” the follow-up to “Homicide on the Orient Specific,” reverse Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh. Hammer has additionally wrapped taking pictures on Taika Waititi’s Searchlight Photos comedy “Subsequent Purpose Wins,” which he filmed final yr, although he performs a really minor character.

Hammer has additionally been solid in two movies that haven’t but gone into manufacturing, and whether or not he’ll keep on these initiatives stay to be seen. The actor was solid in Amma Asante’s Chilly Struggle thriller “Billion Greenback Spy,” which is in pre-production, and the long-awaited, although unconfirmed, sequel to “Name Me By Your Title.” The administrators for each of these movies declined to touch upon Hammer’s standing of their initiatives.

WME’s firing of Hammer comes at some point after Selection printed a business-oriented report, titled, Armie Hammer’s Hollywood Profession Is in Freefall as Intercourse Scandal Explodes on Social Media, which targeted on the fallout of Hammer’s profession in wake of the allegations, taking a crucial take a look at Hollywood’s dealing with of the scenario. On the time of Selection‘s report, Hammer was nonetheless a shopper at WME. An company supply stated Friday that WME had been having conversations concerning Hammer’s standing as a shopper, as they noticed increasingly tales floor on social media with girls coming ahead, accusing the actor of abuse, manipulation and coercion.

Hammer is within the midst of a public divorce with tv host, journalist and entrepreneur, Elizabeth Chambers, who can also be a shopper of WME. The pair have two younger youngsters.

Although Chambers has remained largely silent on the allegations, she posted on her Instagram this week, stating she is shocked, heartbroken and devastated.

“Heartbreak apart, I’m listening, and can proceed to pay attention and educate myself on these delicate issues. I didn’t understand how a lot I didn’t know,” Chambers posted. “I help any sufferer of assault or abuse and urge anybody who has skilled this ache to hunt the assistance he or she must heal. At the moment, I can’t be commenting additional on this matter.”

THR first reported on Hammer’s departure from WME.