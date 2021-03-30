Armie Hammer Dropped From ‘Billion Dollar Spy’ Amid Allegations

Armie Hammer has been dropped from one other movie, within the wake of sexual assault allegations and steady on-line chatter that has been spiraling throughout social media because the starting of the yr.

Hammer is now not connected to the thriller “Billion Dollar Spy,” Selection has discovered completely. Hammer was set to star reverse Mads Mikkelsen within the Chilly Warfare drama that comes from filmmaker Amma Asante.

Representatives for Asante and Walden Media, the movie firm behind the film, declined to remark any additional.

“Billion Dollar Spy” was the one final remaining movie on Hammer’s slate, that means each studio that was in enterprise with Hammer, previous to the allegations, has now formally lower ties with the actor.

All different upcoming initiatives wherein Hammer will seem on-screen had already wrapped manufacturing, previous to the allegations.

The one excellent film on Hammer’s radar would have been the potential “Name Me By Your Identify” sequel, which has garnered a lot hopeful pleasure from followers, however was by no means truly put into lively growth and stays with no script. Whereas the actors and filmmaker have mentioned their want for a sequel in lots of media interviews, the movie had by no means been given the greenlight — and now, with the Hammer controversy, any plans are much more up within the air. (Director Luca Guadagnino was not accessible for remark, as he’s presently in pre-production on one other movie.)

Hammer’s profession has been in freefall ever since accusations by a number of ladies started to floor on social media earlier this yr. Since then, a former accomplice of Hammer’s has come ahead with a rape allegation from 2017, which led to a probe by the LAPD. The sexual assault investigation is presently lively with Hammer because the lead suspect.

Hammer, through his legal professional, denied the rape allegation, calling the declare “outrageous.” The actor has maintained that any interplay with any sexual accomplice has been consensual.

Previous to the rape allegation and LAPD investigation, Hammer was dropped by WME, within the midst of allegations spreading like wildfire throughout social media. Earlier than the company lower ties with the actor, he had been fired from two high-profile initiatives: the romantic comedy “Shotgun Marriage ceremony,” wherein he was initially forged reverse Jennifer Lopez, and Paramount’s “The Supply,” a collection in regards to the making of “The Godfather.”

Hammer’s solely assertion on the matter got here when he departed “Shotgun Marriage ceremony,” calling the claims towards him “bullshit.”

The allegations first surfaced in Jan. 2021 on the nameless Instagram account, Home of Effie, which started posting screenshots of alleged conversations between Hammer and different ladies, depicting disturbing messages, starting from sexual fetishes of cannibalism to rape fantasies. (Hammer has not verified the authenticity of the messages.) After just a few months, the girl behind the Instagram account got here ahead along with her legal professional, Gloria Allred, to publicly accuse Hammer of rape in a March press convention — her accusations are the premise for the continued LAPD investigation.

Whereas the controversy had initially garnered salacious tabloid protection particularly referring to the cannibalism messages, the ladies accusing Hammer have mentioned that the actor makes use of his sexual proclivities as a smokescreen for emotional abuse, manipulation, coercion and assault.

Hammer’s authorized staff has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. His legal professional instructed reporters that any assertions towards his consumer are “patently unfaithful,” stating that any interactions with any sexual companions of his “utterly consensual in that they had been totally mentioned, agreed upon, and mutually participatory.”

Hammer was first forged in “Billion Dollar Spy” movie in late 2020, reverse Mikkelsen. He was set to play Brad Reid, a recent arrival on the Moscow station of the CIA, who’s approached by Soviet engineer Adolf Tolkachev (Mikkelsen). Ignoring the recommendation from his bosses that Tolkachev is an apparent KGB dangle, Reid develops a bond and distinctive friendship with the Russian. Reid’s religion in Tolkachev is rewarded when he palms over a treasure trove of navy secrets and techniques, obtained utilizing basic Chilly Warfare spy craft, incomes Tolkachev the nickname “The Billion Dollar Spy,” and altering the steadiness of energy between East and West.

“Billion Dollar Spy” has not gone into manufacturing but, given sweeping issues throughout the trade, as a result of pandemic. The movie was developed and produced by Walden Media and is produced by Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans through Weed Highway Footage.

No phrase but on the re-casting of Hammer’s function.

Hammer has a handful of initiatives arising that had been already filmed, previous to the scandal, together with “Demise on the Nile,” Disney’s A-list follow-up to “Homicide on the Orient Specific,” which has been delayed to Feb. 2022, as a result of COVID-19 theater closures. As for Hammer’s different initiatives which have already wrapped, it stays to be seen how studios will deal with Hammer’s involvement, nevertheless it’s doubtless the actor will probably be eliminated, on the very least, from advertising supplies of any upcoming movies.

Whereas Hammer is now not represented by his company or publicist, Selection reached out to the actor’s authorized representatives, who didn’t instantly reply to request for remark concerning “Billion Dollar Spy.”