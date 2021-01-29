Armie Hammer Exits Paramount Plus Drama Series ‘The Supply’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Armie Hammer will not star within the upcoming Paramount Plus collection “The Supply,” which tells the behind the scenes story of the making of “The Godfather,” Selection has realized from sources.

It was introduced in early December that Hammer was connected to guide the present within the position of Al Ruddy, who produced “The Godfather” again in 1972. The ten-episode collection particulars Ruddy’s expertise engaged on the long-lasting movie. The search is now on for a brand new collection lead.

Reps for Hammer and Paramount didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s for remark. This submit can be up to date ought to they reply.

Information of Hammer’s exit from the present comes weeks after he additionally dropped out of the romcom “Shotgun Wedding ceremony,” wherein he was to star reverse Jennifer Lopez, after a collection of unverified Instagram direct messages supposedly written by Hammer leaked on-line. The messages described graphic sexual fantasies, together with cannibalism.

Hammer beforehand issued a press release on the controversy, saying he wouldn’t reply to “bulls— claims,” additional describing the social media uproar across the messages as “vicious and spurious on-line assaults in opposition to [him].”

“The Supply” was one in all a number of high-profile tasks introduced when ViacomCBS revealed they have been rebranding the streaming service CBS All Entry to Paramount Plus again in September. Others included the spy drama “Lioness” from Oscar winner Taylor Sheridan in addition to a reboot of the music docuseries “Behind the Music.”

Michael Tolkin is writing and government producing “The Supply,” with Ruddy, Nikki Toscano and Leslie Grief additionally government producing. Paramount Tv Studios will produce.

With the rebrand and the addition of library reveals from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and extra content material from the Paramount Photos vault, Paramount Plus will supply up about 30,000 episodes and movies. BET, Comedy Central and different ViacomCBS imprints can even produce authentic collection for Paramount Plus.