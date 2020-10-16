Armie Hammer Explains His Comment on Timothée Chalamet’s Instagram

Armie Hammer isn’t fairly certain how far alongside improvement is on the “Name Me by Your Title” sequel.

“I nonetheless haven’t seen a script,” the actor advised Selection on Wednesday whereas selling his new Netflix film “Rebecca.” “I don’t know if there’s a script they usually’re simply not giving it to me or if there isn’t a script.”

“Name Me by Your Title” director Luca Guadagnino confirmed in April {that a} sequel, “Discover Me,” is within the works, impressed by writer André Aciman’s novel of the identical title. On the time, he introduced that Hammer and Timothée Chalamet had already signed on to reprise their roles.

“The fervour I’ve is for actors and the characters, and I imagine these characters have extra issues to do and expertise and could possibly be attention-grabbing to see them rising in life, it’s not a couple of sequel, it’s about what occurs to them, and learn how to observe the actors getting old into the characters. … (Plainly) a viable possibility meets in the midst of what André has created,” Guadagnino advised Selection in December.

In the meantime, Hammer insisted that the emoji-filled remark he left on Chalamet’s current Instagram submit isn’t a tease for a sequel replace.

“OoOOOoOoooo KING S—T!!! 🍆🍆🍆💦💦💦💦💦❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Hammer wrote, prompting “Name Me by Your Title” followers to attempt to decipher its that means. As of Thursday afternoon, the remark itself has obtained greater than 228,000 likes and 10,000 replies.

Hammer mentioned it was written in jest. “Folks received so excited,” he advised Selection. “I don’t assume they realized I used to be truly making enjoyable of how ridiculous folks sound on the web now.