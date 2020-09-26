Armie Hammer Lists Hancock Park Mansion

Summer time 2020 has formally slipped away, however not less than Armie Hammer is closing the season out with a residential bang. The Golden Globe-nominated actor (“Name Me By Your Identify,” “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.,” “The Lone Ranger,” “The Social Community”) has punted his historic Los Angeles home onto the market, the place it’s landed with a $5.8 million thud. The Nineteen Twenties English Tudor-style mansion is loaded with unique architectural particulars and practically 100 years of recollections.

Although he purchased the property lower than two years in the past for $4.7 million, it’s no nice shock that Hammer has determined to promote. Again in July, he and longtime spouse Elizabeth Chambers introduced their separation in a really fashionable method — by way of joint Instagram posts — and so the previous pair at the moment are going their separate actual property methods.

Simply steps from the luxury Wilshire Nation Membership, the three-story mansion has all of the basic Tudor design hallmarks, from its pink brick cladding to its hand-hewn timbering, from the leaded glass home windows to its steeply pitched gable roofs. Inside, nevertheless, Chambers and Hammer have given the house a contemporary facelift, with interiors painted smooth impartial tones and newly sanded hardwood flooring stained a pale custard coloration.

Highlights embody a dramatic entryway with a grand staircase, plus a double-height lounge with beautiful unique beams and newly redone hearth. The very formal wood-paneled eating room is indisputably regal, whereas the extra modern kitchen and household room hold issues extra informal, albeit nonetheless luxe. There’s additionally a library, breakfast room, and maid’s quarters on the principle ground.

The second stage comprises 4 extra bedrooms — certainly one of them presently transformed to a walk-in closet — together with the main bedroom, with its hearth, sitting space, and a spa-style bathtub with separate sauna. Upstairs, the attic stage comprises one other bed room and ample cupboard space.

Whereas the quarter-acre lot isn’t particularly large for the neighborhood, the property has formal lawns out entrance and loads of house in again for an al fresco eating space, lagoon-style pool with spa and rock waterfall, plus a BBQ middle and poolside cabana.

Sheri Bienstock of the Bienstock Group holds the itemizing.