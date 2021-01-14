Armie Hammer Role to be Recast in Upcoming Film ‘Shotgun Marriage ceremony’

Armie Hammer has stepped away from his position reverse Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming “Shotgun Marriage ceremony,” decrying “vicious and spurious on-line assaults” towards him because the trigger.

Hammer was set to start manufacturing on the romantic journey instantly, however will now be recast. The information comes after the “Name Me by Your Title” star started trending on social media final weekend after direct Instagram messages that appeared to be written by Hammer — which haven’t been verified — had been posted.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims however in gentle of the vicious and spurious on-line assaults towards me, I can not in good conscience now depart my kids for 4 months to shoot a movie in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that,” Hammer stated in a press release.

A consultant for the manufacturing stated “Armie has requested to step away from the movie and we help him in his resolution.”

The messages shared graphic sexual fantasies, going so far as cannibalism, with the actor showing to write to a lady on the app that he’s “100% a cannibal” and desired to “drink your blood.”

Hammer was most just lately seen in Netflix’s “Rebecca” and can be set to reprise his position in the upcoming “Name Me by Your Title” sequel with Timothée Chalamet and directed by Luca Guadagnino. He’s additionally set to star in the Paramount Plus TV collection “The Provide,” the behind-the-scenes story of the making of “The Godfather.”

Elizabeth Wagmeister and Ellise Shafer contributed to this report.