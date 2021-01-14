General News

Armie Hammer Role to be Recast in Upcoming Film ‘Shotgun Marriage ceremony’

January 14, 2021
2 Min Read

Armie Hammer has stepped away from his position reverse Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming “Shotgun Marriage ceremony,” decrying “vicious and spurious on-line assaults” towards him because the trigger.

Hammer was set to start manufacturing on the romantic journey instantly, however will now be recast. The information comes after the “Name Me by Your Title” star started trending on social media final weekend after direct Instagram messages that appeared to be written by Hammer — which haven’t been verified — had been posted.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims however in gentle of the vicious and spurious on-line assaults towards me, I can not in good conscience now depart my kids for 4 months to shoot a movie in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that,” Hammer stated in a press release.

A consultant for the manufacturing stated “Armie has requested to step away from the movie and we help him in his resolution.”

The messages shared graphic sexual fantasies, going so far as cannibalism, with the actor showing to write to a lady on the app that he’s “100% a cannibal” and desired to “drink your blood.”

Hammer was most just lately seen in Netflix’s “Rebecca” and can be set to reprise his position in the upcoming “Name Me by Your Title” sequel with Timothée Chalamet and directed by Luca Guadagnino. He’s additionally set to star in the Paramount Plus TV collection “The Provide,” the behind-the-scenes story of the making of “The Godfather.”

Elizabeth Wagmeister and Ellise Shafer contributed to this report. 

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.