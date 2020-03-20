Armie Hammer’s Batman Cowl From George Miller’s Never-Made Justice League Looks Totally Badass

View this submit on Instagram

Because the world is in lockdown and I really feel like we want an injection of some “cool shit” into the neighborhood. Right here’s ONE of Armie Hammer’s cowls from #JusticeLeagueMortal – Be good and be protected y’all! A lot love. ?? Made by @wetaworkshop #JusticeLeague #Batman #TheBatman #ArmieHammer #JusticeLeague #GeorgeMiller #WarnerBrothers #Cowl #Costume