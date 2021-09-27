Armor checklist for Alphen in Stories of Rise up

Mr josh
alphen He’s the primary protagonist of Stories of Rise up and in addition one of the most fiercest combatants on our staff. Every of the contributors has an excessively particular position, for instance, Kisara is extra defensive and Alphen extra offensive, however that doesn’t imply that it’s a must to set aside his protection.

Within the following information we go away you the checklist of the easiest Alphen armor in order that your statistics are strengthened all the time and the battles don’t seem to be so tough to conquer. Don’t leave out it!

armor

protecting

elemental protection

staying power

acquiring

ragged garments

32

31

32

It’s the beginning armor of Alphen.

ocean blue fight outfit

56

55

55

They offer it to you as a part of the primary tale.

bone fragment armor

76

77

77

In Glanymede Fort you’ll get it from a crimson chest.

ONYX MESH

100

108

101

It may be acquired from a chest in Ulvhan Grotto or bought later for 880 cash.

high fashion

120

117

123

In Riville jail within a chest.

sincleaver armor

138

134

136

Got as a part of the primary tale.

zeugle shell armor

155

161

154

It may be bought for 1,520 cash.

topaz mesh

180

184

175

Present in a chest in Razum Quarry or bought for 1,760 cash.

stonewing armor

180

184

175

It may be bought for 7,740 cash.

amethyst mesh

194

203

194

It may be bought for 1,760 cash after we get to Viscint.

Knight’s armor

227

206

228

Present in a chest in Fortress Gradia.

wolf leather-based armor

241

247

234

It may be bought for 4,560 cash upon arrival in Thistlym.

emerald mesh

252

265

250

It may be bought from the Pelegion Inn for five,280 cash.

fight go well with

281

322

305

It may be bought for 7,720 cash at the outskirts of the Berg Volcano.

diamond mail

354

373

353

It may be bought from Lenegis for 9,550 cash.

absolute

359

325

360

It may be bought within the ultimate house of ​​the Berg volcano. It’s reached in the course of the map and Dohalim.

gahm arthalys

443

399

443

Got as a part of the primary tale.

harmonic armature

522

474

522

Awarded for finishing the Complex Coaching Flooring Crew Combat on Elde Menancia.

lightning bolts

475

432

476

Present in a chest within the Astral Power Divider in Rena.

celestial armor

554

502

554

Present in a chest within the Cavern of Future as a part of the search “Guests from Different Worlds” on the finish of the sport.

Armaduras Alphen Tales of Arise

