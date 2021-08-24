Armor Wars, the brand new Wonder sequence starring Don Cheadle as Conflict System, already has a primary screenwriter

Wonder has selected Yassir Lester to function lead screenwriter from Armor Wars, the MCU sequence for Disney + that can big name Don Cheadle.

Selection experiences that Wonder’s upcoming Armor Wars sequence has landed the Comic grew to become actor and screenwriter Yassir Lester as its primary screenwriter. Lester lately labored with Cheadle at the Showtime sitcom Black Monday, during which Lester serves as screenwriter and govt co-producer, in addition to big name within the display.

Different credit Notable scripts for Lester come with HBO’s Ladies and The Carmichael Display on NBC., together with the comedic late-night communicate display Earth to Ned, which premiered on Disney + final 12 months. As an actor, he’s almost definitely highest identified for interpretar a Chris en Making Historical past de Fox, in addition to for enjoying a personality named Yangzi at the Fox animated sequence Duncanville.

Talking of the Armor Wars script, what is in accordance with the vintage Wonder comedian sequence of the similar identify, Lester could have the duty of growing a plot that revolves round James “Rhodey” Rhodes, the nature of Cheadle and often referred to as Conflict System (or Conflict System). Within the sequence, He’s going to be pressured to determine what occurs when Tony Stark’s complicated era falls into the flawed arms..

Armor Wars is solely one of the most Two MCU sequence deliberate to focus on Tony Stark’s legacy, whilst the opposite is Ironheart, additionally for Disney Plus. That sequence will practice the tale of Riri Williams, performed by way of Dominique Thorne, an excellent inventor who seems to be “the writer of probably the most complicated armor since Iron Guy.”.