Armored buses, bomb shelters near the stadium and empty stands: Ukrainian Premier League resumed amid Russian invasion

Ukrainian football league resumed

Although no one has yet been able to put a stop to the roar of the cannons in Ukraine, the ball is rolling again and the football league will try to develop despite threats of Russian attacks. The First Division, which had been paused in February and was definitively canceled in April, has returned this week on the eve of the six months of conflict between both countries.

With the support of the president Volodymyr Zelenskythe Shakhtar Donetsk y Metalist 1925 de Jarkiv – two teams from eastern cities that are fighting for their existence – kicked off with a goalless draw in a game that was played without fans in a stadium with capacity for 65.000 personas. The footballers of both teams came out onto the playing field covered with the country’s flags.

Everything was carried out in a context of maximum alert: the federation received a security protocol reviewed by the Army and local authorities. One of the main attractions is that there an air-raid shelter within 500 meters of the stadiums, where the players can take refuge if the alarms sound. In addition, the military authorities have the possibility to cancel the match at any time.

Players from Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 from Kharkiv kicked off the league and took to the field covered with Ukrainian flags. (Photo: REUTERS)

“We have rules in case of an alert and we have to go underground. But I think the teams and players will be proud of this event.”commented Taras Stepanenkocaptain of Shakhtar, in a telephone interview with AP in the run-up to the match that ended 0-0.

His team presented this weekend its new bus with a strong message against the war in Ukraine. The vehicle bears the motto ‘Stop War’ and with the label #StandWithUkraine They looked for support on social networks. The photos sought to generate a great impact since you can see the bus, which is anti-bomb, going through some scenarios destroyed by the conflict.

Shakhtar Donetsk’s strong campaign prior to the resumption of the tournament (Photo: @fcshakhtar)

The Shakhtar Donetsk, a very prestigious institution on a continental level that has been a frequent destination for several South American players, has lost its foreign figures. As reported The Parisianfor the first time since 2002, no Brazilian is part of the team.

This problem has also affected Russian clubs despite the fact that they have not stopped their championship. The exodus of foreign players was noted. The FIFA had authorized them to leave their respective clubs outside of traditional transfer periods during the conflict, so nearly 90% have fled Ukraine and the 50% from Russia.

This tournament will have 16 teams because there are two casts that were part of the tournament before the interruption but are no longer there. One is the FC Mariúpolwhich will not play this edition of the Ukrainian league because that port city was taken by russian troops. Nor will he be FC Desná Chernigovwhich belongs to one of the most punished cities in the Russian military campaign.

This edition of the Ukrainian championship will have 16 teams. All matches will be played mostly inside and outside kyiv (Photo: REUTERS)

All matches will be played inside and outside of Kiev and further west. They will be broadcast inside and outside in YouTube in an agreement concluded last week with the Irish channel seventy.

Meanwhile, European competition matches will not be played on Ukrainian territory. Recently, the Dynamo Kiev received in Poland al Benfica (0-2) in the previous phase of the UEFA Champions League, whose draw will be held this week. The same will happen with the Shakhtar, Dnipró-1 de Dnipropetrovskthe Zorya and the Vorskla de Poltavawho will also compete at the continental level.

KEEP READING:

“Vladimir Putin”: the song of the Fenerbahce fans against a Ukrainian team that outrages Europe

The life of an Argentine soccer player in Lithuania, in the midst of the Russian invasion in Ukraine: “You see soldiers and tanks pass by every day”

The United States warned that Russia will intensify attacks against Ukraine and urged its citizens to leave the country.