Army Aircraft In Philippines Sporting 85 Folks Crashes: Military Leader

Philippines aircraft crash: Up to now 15 other folks were rescued, says militia leader.

Cotabato:

An army aircraft wearing a minimum of 85 other folks crashed within the southern Philippines on Sunday, the militia leader stated.

Up to now 15 other folks were rescued from the burning wreckage of the C-130, which crashed because it attempted to land on Jolo island in Sulu province, Normal Cirilito Sobejana instructed AFP.

“Responders are on the website online now, we’re praying we will be able to save extra lives,” Sobejana stated.

Most of the passengers had lately graduated from elementary army coaching and have been being deployed to the restive island as a part of a joint activity drive preventing terrorism within the Muslim-majority area.

The army has a heavy presence within the southern Philippines the place terrorist teams, together with the kidnap-for-ransom outfit Abu Sayyaf, perform.