ARMY Celebrates BTS’s Gift Of Disco Sunshine Through New “Dynamite” MV: Check Out The Best Reaction Tweets

BTS is giving everybody some much-needed smiles with their new “Dynamite” MV!
On August 21 at 1 p.m. KST, BTS launched their new English-language single “Dynamite” and its funky and uplifting music video. The group has mentioned that they determined to launch “Dynamite” within the hope of bringing some cheer and luxury to everybody throughout a troublesome time.
The reactions from followers proved they did simply that, as their followers ARMY celebrated their comeback and confirmed their happiness in regards to the new music on Twitter. A number of of Twitter’s worldwide trending subjects have been taken over by tweets about “Dynamite”!
— BTS Hashtags⁷ (@BangtanTrends) August 21, 2020
There are such a lot of moments to like within the music video.
This half wrecked me. This entire music was simply *chef kiss* #DynamiteToday pic.twitter.com/hOdZEEHEv4
— Kay ? (@littletaeminie) August 21, 2020
take a look at taehyung between his hyungs please that is the cutest ?? #DynamiteToday #DynamiteMV pic.twitter.com/RlkCLwITLU
— chie⁷ (@pjmsmiley) August 21, 2020
Seokjin and namjoon holding yoongi’s palms and waving them
additionally take a look at the distinction in peak ?
pic.twitter.com/Mv9E0DqqPj
— ⁷ (@laughkpop) August 21, 2020
Right this moment i current to you, a moon doing a moonwalk. sure, kim seokjin did that! #BTS_Dynamite #DynamiteMV #DynamiteToday #BTSDynamite
pic.twitter.com/lkhEt3vo28
— DADDEH ⁷ (@vminggukx) August 21, 2020
And ARMY is exhibiting how every of the members are shining within the MV!
will i cease speaking about heart seokjin ? the reply is totally no. pic.twitter.com/emEzIeslR0
— ?⁷ (@yehbts) August 21, 2020
I am simply grateful that we’re residing within the period the place dynamite kim taehyung exists.#DynamiteToday #BTSDynamite pic.twitter.com/VgPcKJSK8X
— just_another_fangirl ? (@Airam_VinSeNki) August 21, 2020
Namjoon coming for our NECKS within the dynamite mv? #DynamiteMV #DynamiteToday pic.twitter.com/mAcpeTtGJ4
— innez⁷ (@romeoandjooniet) August 21, 2020
dynamite jimin is gonna dwell in my thoughts lease free ceaselesslypic.twitter.com/sQkeyJbRhN
— ♡ (@jmnpictures) August 21, 2020
jungkook, 22, man of the 12 months pic.twitter.com/CYMtviFoR1
— ً (@archiveforJK) August 21, 2020
slowed it down as a result of take a look at the sass Hoseok exudes pic.twitter.com/xyML02ooFK
— 홉⁷ (@jhopestudio) August 21, 2020
EXCUSE ME MIN YOONGI???!?!?!!?!?#BTSDynamite #DynamiteToday pic.twitter.com/reNOCXFfLL
— ? trisha ⁷ (@jungkooktracks) August 21, 2020
ALL OF THEM ARE LOOKING SO FCVKING STUNNING IN THIS MV THO,,,THEY BROUGHT BACK DISCO GLAM AND NAILED IT#DynamiteToday #DynamiteMV@BTS_twt #BTS_Dynamite pic.twitter.com/Cn64seWLlW
— Rize⁷BTSLOCKDOWN (@RizeOT7addict) August 21, 2020
Many followers are additionally noticing some attainable references to Michael Jackson within the choreography!
JIMIN synchronizes with MICHAEL JACKSON on that “I am gonna gentle it up like DYNAMITE” at level. JM beforehand praised by {many professional} vocal coaches, dancers & specialists for radiating similar vibe MJ used to have on stage. JIMIN LEGENDARY ??#DynamiteMV pic.twitter.com/Bst5WCUMGx
— JIMIN STAN (???¹³) ? 54 DAYS LEFT FOR JIMINDAY (@BUSANBOY___TWT) August 21, 2020
Hoseok completely doing Michael Jackson’s iconic kick transfer,, fundamental dancer thingz pic.twitter.com/hbUtEVa9xT
— 홉⁷ (@jhopestudio) August 21, 2020
ANOTHER HIDDEN MICHAEL JACKSON DANCE MOVE!!! namjoon, seokjin and yoongi doing choreography from beat it #BTS_Dynamite #DynamiteToday pic.twitter.com/aG8IvwRuOO
— grace⁷ DYNAMITE TODAY!!! (@taehyungsrarity) August 21, 2020
And is {that a} Tony Montana Agust D we see?
I do know, really feel like ㅎ Tony Montana ?#Scarface#SUGA#BTS_Dynamite @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/h890fPxRLB
— SD ? (@_drawthings) August 21, 2020
And naturally, there are loads of hilarious tweets!
He by no means change??#DynamiteToday #BTS_Dynamite @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/cbyYBtfAT1
— BTS History⁷ (@BTS_History613) August 21, 2020
park park jimin
jimin driving
driving me loopy#DynamiteToday #BTS_Dynamite pic.twitter.com/tBR4mlnvO9
— ?????????⁷|⟭⟬ ⟬⟭ (@jeonkooookies) August 21, 2020
ain’t by no means heard no one say cup of milk let’s rock and roll… jk simply constructed completely different
— َ (@babyworId) August 21, 2020
THEY ALL LOOK SO GOOD IN THIS ANGLE AND I CAN’T RELATE—#BTS_Dynamite #DynamiteMV #DynamiteToday #BTSDynamite pic.twitter.com/fF5VDwzjZc
— DADDEH ⁷ (@vminggukx) August 21, 2020
Yoongi and his countless beef with the digicam ?#DynamiteToday
pic.twitter.com/UVv732y7Oq
— Armina⁷ (@ourkingAgustD) August 21, 2020
yoongi: why are you posing???
jin: google earth all the time taking pics pic.twitter.com/0emS94p6Kn
— jelz ⁷ STREAM ? (@cchimbap) August 21, 2020
Total, BTS has gifted everybody with some pure sunshine by way of “Dynamite”!
however can we discuss how joyful they give the impression of being and the way a lot enjoyable that they had on this mv i’m grinning so exhausting my cheeks harm #BTS_Dynamite pic.twitter.com/q4ck44mCPP
— nea⁷ (@yoonggeuk) August 21, 2020
What do you consider BTS’s new MV?
