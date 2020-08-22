General News

ARMY Celebrates BTS’s Gift Of Disco Sunshine Through New “Dynamite” MV: Check Out The Best Reaction Tweets

August 22, 2020
BTS is giving everybody some much-needed smiles with their new “Dynamite” MV!

On August 21 at 1 p.m. KST, BTS launched their new English-language single “Dynamite” and its funky and uplifting music video. The group has mentioned that they determined to launch “Dynamite” within the hope of bringing some cheer and luxury to everybody throughout a troublesome time.

The reactions from followers proved they did simply that, as their followers ARMY celebrated their comeback and confirmed their happiness in regards to the new music on Twitter. A number of of Twitter’s worldwide trending subjects have been taken over by tweets about “Dynamite”!

There are such a lot of moments to like within the music video.

And ARMY is exhibiting how every of the members are shining within the MV!

Many followers are additionally noticing some attainable references to Michael Jackson within the choreography!

And is {that a} Tony Montana Agust D we see?

And naturally, there are loads of hilarious tweets!

Total, BTS has gifted everybody with some pure sunshine by way of “Dynamite”!

What do you consider BTS’s new MV?

