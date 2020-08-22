ARMY Celebrates BTS’s Gift Of Disco Sunshine Through New “Dynamite” MV: Check Out The Best Reaction Tweets

BTS is giving everybody some much-needed smiles with their new “Dynamite” MV!

On August 21 at 1 p.m. KST, BTS launched their new English-language single “Dynamite” and its funky and uplifting music video. The group has mentioned that they determined to launch “Dynamite” within the hope of bringing some cheer and luxury to everybody throughout a troublesome time.

The reactions from followers proved they did simply that, as their followers ARMY celebrated their comeback and confirmed their happiness in regards to the new music on Twitter. A number of of Twitter’s worldwide trending subjects have been taken over by tweets about “Dynamite”!

27. DYNAMITE SOTY pic.twitter.com/qI1H0T9o4f — BTS Hashtags⁷ (@BangtanTrends) August 21, 2020

There are such a lot of moments to like within the music video.

This half wrecked me. This entire music was simply *chef kiss* #DynamiteToday pic.twitter.com/hOdZEEHEv4 — Kay ? (@littletaeminie) August 21, 2020

take a look at taehyung between his hyungs please that is the cutest ?? #DynamiteToday #DynamiteMV pic.twitter.com/RlkCLwITLU — chie⁷ (@pjmsmiley) August 21, 2020

Seokjin and namjoon holding yoongi’s palms and waving them

additionally take a look at the distinction in peak ?

pic.twitter.com/Mv9E0DqqPj — ⁷ (@laughkpop) August 21, 2020

And ARMY is exhibiting how every of the members are shining within the MV!

will i cease speaking about heart seokjin ? the reply is totally no. pic.twitter.com/emEzIeslR0 — ?⁷ (@yehbts) August 21, 2020

I am simply grateful that we’re residing within the period the place dynamite kim taehyung exists.#DynamiteToday #BTSDynamite pic.twitter.com/VgPcKJSK8X — just_another_fangirl ? (@Airam_VinSeNki) August 21, 2020

dynamite jimin is gonna dwell in my thoughts lease free ceaselesslypic.twitter.com/sQkeyJbRhN — ♡ (@jmnpictures) August 21, 2020

jungkook, 22, man of the 12 months pic.twitter.com/CYMtviFoR1 — ً (@archiveforJK) August 21, 2020

slowed it down as a result of take a look at the sass Hoseok exudes pic.twitter.com/xyML02ooFK — 홉⁷ (@jhopestudio) August 21, 2020

ALL OF THEM ARE LOOKING SO FCVKING STUNNING IN THIS MV THO,,,THEY BROUGHT BACK DISCO GLAM AND NAILED IT#DynamiteToday #DynamiteMV@BTS_twt #BTS_Dynamite pic.twitter.com/Cn64seWLlW — Rize⁷BTSLOCKDOWN (@RizeOT7addict) August 21, 2020

Many followers are additionally noticing some attainable references to Michael Jackson within the choreography!

JIMIN synchronizes with MICHAEL JACKSON on that “I am gonna gentle it up like DYNAMITE” at level. JM beforehand praised by {many professional} vocal coaches, dancers & specialists for radiating similar vibe MJ used to have on stage. JIMIN LEGENDARY ??#DynamiteMV pic.twitter.com/Bst5WCUMGx — JIMIN STAN (???¹³) ? 54 DAYS LEFT FOR JIMINDAY (@BUSANBOY___TWT) August 21, 2020

Hoseok completely doing Michael Jackson’s iconic kick transfer,, fundamental dancer thingz pic.twitter.com/hbUtEVa9xT — 홉⁷ (@jhopestudio) August 21, 2020

ANOTHER HIDDEN MICHAEL JACKSON DANCE MOVE!!! namjoon, seokjin and yoongi doing choreography from beat it #BTS_Dynamite #DynamiteToday pic.twitter.com/aG8IvwRuOO — grace⁷ DYNAMITE TODAY!!! (@taehyungsrarity) August 21, 2020

And is {that a} Tony Montana Agust D we see?

And naturally, there are loads of hilarious tweets!

ain’t by no means heard no one say cup of milk let’s rock and roll… jk simply constructed completely different — َ (@babyworId) August 21, 2020

Yoongi and his countless beef with the digicam ?#DynamiteToday

pic.twitter.com/UVv732y7Oq — Armina⁷ (@ourkingAgustD) August 21, 2020

yoongi: why are you posing??? jin: google earth all the time taking pics pic.twitter.com/0emS94p6Kn — jelz ⁷ STREAM ? (@cchimbap) August 21, 2020

Total, BTS has gifted everybody with some pure sunshine by way of “Dynamite”!

however can we discuss how joyful they give the impression of being and the way a lot enjoyable that they had on this mv i’m grinning so exhausting my cheeks harm #BTS_Dynamite pic.twitter.com/q4ck44mCPP — nea⁷ (@yoonggeuk) August 21, 2020

What do you consider BTS’s new MV?