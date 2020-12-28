Army Chief General Narwane arrived in South Korea on a three-day visit, bowed down to the martyrs

New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Narwane reached South Korea on a three-day visit on Monday. During his visit, he will hold talks with top defense officials of the Korean country on ways to expand bilateral military cooperation. Also Read – Japan banned foreigners’ entry, even tougher on its citizens; Korea and Thailand also in preparation

The Indian Army said on Monday, "Chief of Army Staff General MM Narwane today began his three-day official visit to the Republic of Korea by paying tribute to the brave soldiers in the national seminary. The purpose of this visit is to strengthen strategic and defense cooperation between the two countries. "

Officials said that South Korea is a major country supplying military goods and weapons to India. The army chief went on a six-day visit to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia about two weeks ago. His visit shows India's growing strategic ties with two influential Gulf countries.

Officials said that in South Korea’s capital Seoul, General Narwane is scheduled to meet the country’s Defense Minister, Chief of Army Staff and Joint Chiefs of Staff. General Narwane will also meet the Defense Procurement Planning Administration (DAPA) minister of South Korea.

The army said in a statement that the army chief will discuss ways to further the defense relations between the Republic of India and Korea. Army Chief Narwane will also visit Korea Combat Training Center in Gangwon Province and ‘Advanced Defense Development’ (ADD) in Daejeon.

General Narwane went on a three-day visit to Nepal last month and in October, Army Chief Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla accompanied Myanma.

