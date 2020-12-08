Army Chief General Narwane left for UAE, know why this visit is important

Indian Army Chief Visit to UAE and Saudi Arabia: Army Chief General MM Narwane on Tuesday embarked on a six-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia to explore India’s growing strategic ties with two influential countries in the Gulf region. Presents. Also Read – Real Heroes: Army soldier gave blood stem cells to blood cancer patient, getting applause

The visit to General Narwane is taking place amid fast developments in the Gulf region, including Israel's normalizing relations with several Arab countries and the assassination of Iran's top nuclear weapons scientist Mohsin Fakhrizadeh. Officials said that this is the first time that an Indian Army Chief is visiting two Gulf countries.

General Narwane's first destination will be the United Arab Emirates, where he will meet senior military officials and discuss strengthening bilateral defense cooperation. "Army Chief General Narwane has left for the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to travel from December 9 to 14," the Army said in a statement.

According to the official schedule, he will travel to Saudi Arabia on 13–14 December. “He will carry forward the excellent defense cooperation between Saudi Arabia and India through several meetings with senior officials of security establishments and exchange views on various defense related issues,” the statement said. “

The statement said that General Narwane would visit the headquarters of the Royal Saudi Land Force. It is the joint force command headquarters. He will also visit King Abdul Aziz Military Academy. The Army Chief is also scheduled to visit the National Defense University of Saudi Arabia and address the students and faculty of the Institute.

