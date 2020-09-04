Army Chief MM Narwane’s statement- The enthusiasm of our soldiers is high, ready to tackle every challenge

new Delhi: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane reached Leh-Ladakh yesterday, amid tension on the India-China border. During this time, he spent the whole night in the army camp. The army chief, who came to take stock of the situation amidst tension, said that he went to many areas of Leh and passed through the authorities. He told that the morale of the soldiers is high and they are fully prepared to deal with all kinds of challenges. Also Read – India-China forces face to face, Army Chief arrives in Ladakh to take stock of the situation

The army chief said that I would like to repeat once more that our army officers and soldiers are the best in the world. He is proud of not only the army but the entire country. Let us know that General Narwane arrived to take stock of the situation. During this time, he also talked to many officials, as well as staying overnight in the army camp.

They (the jawans) are highly motivated. Their morale is high and effectively fully prepared to deal with any situation that may arise. I would like to reiterate that our officers & men are the finest in the world & will make not only the Army but also the nation proud: Army Chief https://t.co/XcTPmuinqO – ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

In fact, after thwarting Chinese incursion, China can do double-handedness. In such a situation, the tension on the border has increased even more. The armies and the artillery of both countries have also been given positions. The Indian Army is currently dominating the Chinese Army because the Hill Top area is now occupied by the soldiers of the Indian Army. In such a situation, the visit of the army chief to Leh will work to boost the morale of the soldiers.