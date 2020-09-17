Army Chief reviews the situation near LoC, praises soldiers’ morale

Srinagar: Army Chief General MM Naravane arrived in Srinagar on Thursday on a two-day visit and took stock of the situation near the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir and during the interaction with the troops, the Army Chief gave them strong morale. The defense spokesman gave information about this. Also Read – Threat of Global Times – India cannot win war with China and Pakistan simultaneously

In a statement, 15th Corps spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that during the interaction with the troops stationed in the high altitude areas, the Army Chief appreciated his strong morale and praised his action on the incidents of ceasefire violations from Pakistan .

The Army Chief also praised the steps taken to ensure effective monitoring day and night with the LoC using technology. This has helped to thwart many infiltration attempts in recent times. General Narwane also asked the citizens living in the border area to do all possible help.

Army Chief General MM Naravane visited Chinar Corps & reviewed operational preparedness. He complimented troops for the high standards of professionalism and devotion to duty. He also interacted with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/ytLUafuPSI – ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

The spokesman said that he later held talks with commanders and soldiers posted in the inner region. Talking with the jawans, the General mentioned that a new phase of development, peace and prosperity has started in Kashmir and appreciated his contribution in maintaining high morale and restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The army chief praised him for the high level of coordination between all government agencies for maintaining peace in the valley and for helping the people facing difficulties due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. According to the statement, he later reviewed the overall security situation with the Northern Military Commander and the Chinar Corps Commander. General Narwane is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Friday.