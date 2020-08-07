Army chief told commanders – be ready for any situation, IAF flew Chinook-Apache

new Delhi: The Chief of the Indian Army has asked his field commanders to be prepared to deal with any situation and also to maintain the highest operational preparedness. News agency ANI has said this today, quoting sources. At the same time, Air Marshal HS Arora, Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), visited the major bases of the Air Force in Ladakh sector and took stock of the preparations. Also Read – China to end dependence on other countries for drugs: Donald Trump

Let me tell you that one day before the Army Chief General MM Narwane reached the visit in Tezpur, where he took stock of the security of the border with China and asked to keep necessary preparations. At the same time, on Friday, the army chief reached the headquarters of the Central Command located in Lucknow. Also Read – Force increased in sensitive border areas, Army Chief General Narwane took stock of military preparations on LAC

Army Chief General MM Narwane, who arrived in Lucknow on a two-day tour to take stock of Army preparations. Army Chief Janaran Narwane went to the Central Command Headquarters in Lucknow today. Here Lieutenant General IS Ghuman, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Central Commonman informed the Army Chief on various operational and administrative aspects. Also Read – CAT’s ‘China Quit India’ campaign, to be performed in 600 cities across the country on 9 August

At the same time, Air Marshal HS Arora, Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), visited the major bases of the Air Force in the Ladakh sector today. He was informed about the operational preparedness of the air assets deployed in the advance front. During the journey, he also flew helicopters of Chinook and Apache attack.

The visit of the Chief of Army Staff is important because tensions with China in East Ladakh still remain. In fact, the Chinese Army People’s Liberation Army had been ready to return from Pangong Tso before, but China has not taken it back yet. India has claimed the Line of Actual Control on Finger 8 and the Chinese are between Finger 4 and Finger 5.

Deployment of troops increased at 3,500 km LAC

In the wake of the skirmish with China along the border in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army has increased the deployment of troops in all sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control about 3,500 km in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Fighter plane and helicopter deployed

Sources said that the Indian Air Force has also deployed additional combat aircraft and helicopters at the main targets to keep an eye on the air line along the Line of Actual Control in the Arunachal sector. Sources said that the process of retreat in East Ladakh is not going ahead so the army wants to maintain the number of soldiers and weapons along the Line of Actual Control even in winter.

Army Chief General MM Narwane visits Lucknow

The Army issued a statement saying, “The Chief of Army Staff, General MM Narwane visited the Central Command, Headquarters at Lucknow Cantonment on Friday.” The statement said that the Army Chief was given the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Command, Lieutenant General I.S. Ghuman gave information on both military operational and administrative aspects.

Preparations taken for the operation

General Narwane expressed satisfaction with the efforts being made to increase the capacity of military forces in the central region and to ensure operational effectiveness and development of infrastructure. He praised the Central Command for achieving high level of operation preparedness.

Army reviewed military preparations on LAC in Arunachal yesterday

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane visited the Fourth Corps Headquarters in Tezpur on Thursday. During this, he reviewed India’s military preparedness on a wide scale in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Lt. General Anil Chauhan, the head of the Eastern Command of the Army, gave detailed information about the deployment of troops and weapons along the border with China in the eastern sector. The Army Chief interacted with all the Corps Commanders of Eastern Command and reviewed the current security situation and preparations for the military operation.