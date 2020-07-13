Army Chief, who arrived in Jammu to take stock of Army preparations at the border, said – Zero tolerance against Pak’s antics

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane reached Jammu on Monday to take stock of Army preparations on the border. He once again spoke on the policy of zero tolerance of the Indian Army against cases of ceasefire violations in Pakistan. During the visit to Jammu, Army Chief Narwane reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops deployed along the border with Pakistan. Army Chief General MM Narwane emphasized the policy of ‘zero tolerance’ against ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration attempts by terrorists during his visit to Jammu. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag, search operation started in the area

He said that agencies and governments of all services are working together and we will continue to do the same to thwart the nefarious design of the proxy war being waged by our opponents. The army chief expressed confidence in the Indian Army's ability to withstand any situation and thwart the enemies of the enemy.

Narwane also interacted with field formation commanders and soldiers stationed in the forward areas. Apart from this, he addressed all the officers of the Western Command through video conferencing and boosted their morale.