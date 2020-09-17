Army has recovered 52 kg of explosives and averted a major terrorist attack like Pulwama in Kashmir.

new Delhi: The Indian Army on Thursday recovered 52 kg of explosives in the Karewa area of ​​Gadikal in Kashmir and prevented an attack like Pulwama. An army officer said, “We have postponed another attack like Pulwama. Also Read – ED filed charge sheet against wife of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabbir Shah

Army officials said here that explosives were found near a national highway. These explosive places

Pulwama terror attack occurred last year in which 40 CRPF personnel

Was martyred.

Officials said that during the search operation, explosives were recovered from a water tank at around eight in the morning. An official said, "416 packets of explosives were recovered, each weighing 125 grams." After this, 50 detonators were recovered from another water tank during the search operation in the area.

The army officer said that these explosives are known as “Super-90” or “S-90”.