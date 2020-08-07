Army increased in sensitive border areas, Army Chief General Narwane inspected military preparations on LAC

New Delhi: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane visited the Fourth Corps Headquarters in Tezpur on Thursday. Officials said that during this period, they reviewed India’s military preparedness on a wide scale at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. Also Read – Why the Ministry of Defense removed Chinese ‘infiltration’ report from the website, the government told the real situation: Congress

He said that the Chief of the Eastern Command of the Army, Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan gave the Army Chief a detailed information about the deployment of troops and weapons in the eastern sector along the border with China.

A statement issued by the army said, "The Army Chief interacted with all the Corps Commanders of Eastern Command and reviewed the current security situation and preparations for the military operation." The statement said that General Narwane encouraged the soldiers guarding the security and integrity of the country's borders and encouraged them to be ever vigilant.

In the wake of the skirmish with China along the border in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army has increased the deployment of troops in all sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control about 3,500 km in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Sources said that the Indian Air Force has also deployed additional combat aircraft and helicopters at the main targets to monitor the air border along the Line of Actual Control in the Arunachal sector.

Sources said that the process of retreat in East Ladakh is not going ahead so the army wants to maintain the number of soldiers and weapons along the Line of Actual Control even in winter. General Narwane will visit the Central Command of the Army based in Lucknow on Friday.