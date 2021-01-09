Entertainment

Army of the Dead: Netflix shows new footage from Snyder

January 9, 2021
Netflix has released a first “behind the scenes” look at Zack Snyder’s new zombie movie: Army of the Dead.

Son four captures that you can see in the gallery below these lines and that generally show Snyder directing the cast of survivors, among which are Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera and others.

Take a look below:

Army of the Dead is a post-apocalyptic zombie movie set in devastated Las Vegas. A group of mercenaries must enter the quarantine zone to try to carry out “the biggest robbery in history.” According to the synopsis, it would be more or less an Ocean’s Eleven but with zombies and guns.

It is the first film he has directed since Justice League, which did not end for personal reasons and ended up in the hands of Joss Whedon. He is currently working on a “director’s” version of Justice League, which will hit HBO Max in March, and for which various scenes have been re-recorded.

