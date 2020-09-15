Army prepares for long winter in Ladakh amid tension with China over LAC

Leh: The army has made complete preparations for the long winter in Ladakh amid tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). All essential things have reached the front fronts, including heat-providing equipment and climate-friendly clothing and tents and fuels that protect us from severe cold. At the same time, he flew his aircraft from Kashmir to Ladakh and LSC from the Indian Air Force and practiced in a short time. The Airforce also practiced for military support in logistics services. Also Read – Covid-19: Corona cases exceeded 50 lakhs in India, so far more than 82 thousand died

At the same time, the Indian Air Force has played an important role here and in the last few months, the troops have reached here fast

Has helped. In recent times, this joint capability between the Army and the IAF is more than enough to keep the Army competent.

In the Ladakh region, the temperature in the winter season drops below zero and for months it remains mainly cut off from the rest of the country. As there is no sign of tensions between the forces of India and China, both sides have increased their presence in large numbers.

According to top Army officials, the Indian Army is strengthening its ration, gunpowder, fuel reserves and the availability of equipment to protect against cold. Chief General of Staff of Fire and Fury Corps Major General Arvind Kapoor said in Leh, “Whether it is ration or fuel, whether it is oil or lubricants, tents or bukhari (heater) or kero heater or ammunition, our store Is abundant. “

Major General Arvind Kapoor said, “Wherever there is a need to supply these things, it has already been done. We are confident that the system has become so good that it will give spectacular results in the coming days. ”

Kapoor said that the entire Ladakh region has been connected to two main highways- Manali-Leh and Jammu-Srinagar highway. He said, “These highways remain closed for about six months, but in the last few months we have reduced this number to 120 Have done till the day. Atal tunnel will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Darcha-Nimu-Padam link is also ready and the Ladakh region will be equipped with connectivity throughout the year in the near future. ” This core also operates one of the highest fuel, oil, lubricant depots.

At the same time, in a place like Major General Arvind Kapoor, Leh-Ladakh, it means a lot for the operational logistic ‘Fire and Fury Corps’. We have mastered this in the last 20 years. Waste quality rations and equipment are made available to every jawan posted on the frontline.

Major General Arvind Kapoor said in Leh, Chief of Army Staff visited Ladakh on 3 September. He saw the inspection of frontline units and formations and the Habitat infrastructure. Today, the Troops deployed in East Ladakh have made a difference to the local economy.

Brigadier Rakesh Manocha, in charge of logistics, said, “We also supply fuel for our vehicles and personnel and for Bukhari to provide them warmth in the fierce winter on the front.”

Regarding the tents, the official said that arctic tents developed in the country can tolerate temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees, while tents with high altitude have the ability to withstand temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees. An army officer said that tents and winter-appropriate clothing have been supplied to the advance areas. He said that full arrangements of ration have also been made.