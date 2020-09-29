Army suffered such a huge loss due to poor ammunition, 100 artillery guns could be purchased

new Delhi: Every month an Indian jawan is injured or martyred by his own poor ammunition, not at the hands of enemies. Every month one soldier gets injured due to poor quality ammunition. Sources said that there was a loss of 960 crores rupees, due to which around 155 MM of 100 artillery guns could be purchased. Many soldiers have lost their lives due to its poor quality. Also Read – Kashmir: ‘Summary of Evidence’ action started in Shopian encounter case, soldiers killed three people after breaking the rules

Explain that ammunition is supplied from government ordnance factories. According to government officials, an ammunition-related accident is reported on average per week to security forces. This leads to injuries or casualties or damage to equipment. Also Read – Indian Army deploys Bhishma tank on LAC, can destroy enemy stronghold in few minutes

The main suppliers are establishments operated by the Ordnance Factory Board. Accidents happen because of their poor ammunition. This leads to a lack of confidence in the armed forces, which use more ammunition than the Air Force or Navy. Also Read – Indian Army feat in Ladakh, 6 new peaks captured, condition of China battered

In 2020, 13 soldiers were injured by flawed ammunition, while in 2019, there were 16 accidents, in which 28 soldiers were injured and three died. In 2018, at least 43 jawans were injured in 78 incidents and three lost their lives. In 2017, there were 53 incidents in which one soldier was killed and 18 others were injured.

The year 2016 was the worst in this case, where 19 jawans died and 28 others were injured in 60 such incidents.

This causes a lot of damage to the treasury. According to estimates, ammunition worth 658.58 crore rupees was disposed off during April 2014 to April 2019 due to this. Sources also said that mines worth Rs 303.23 crore were also disposed off during its shelf life. Had to do.

Earlier in May 2016, 18 soldiers were killed in a mines accident in Palgaon, Maharashtra. Sources said that there was a loss of Rs 960 crores, due to which 100, 155 mm medium artillery guns could be purchased.

It is certain that poor quality ammunition has a major impact on the jawans. The accident causes loss of life and loss of equipment as well.