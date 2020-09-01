Army thwarted large conspiracy of Pakistani terrorists, arms stock recovered

new Delhi: In Jammu and Kashmir, the Army has thwarted a major conspiracy of Pakistani terrorists across the SOC on 30 August. In fact, the Army had identified on camera the activity of the suspects in Rampur sector of Baramul district and then recovered a large cache of weapons. Also Read – China wanted to capture this strategic location, now Indian Army has control

According to the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, on August 30, movement of suspected persons along the Line of Control was detected in Rampur sector of Baramulla district. The movement was from a village close to the LoC and suspects had entered Indian territory. His step was kept under constant watch.

These attempts expose the desperation of Pakistan based terror groups to infiltrate weapons into J&K, with active connivance of Pakistan Army. Robust surveillance and LoC domination will continue to deny all such misadventures: Chinar Corps, Indian Army

According to the army, “Due to adverse terrain, dense forest and inclement weather, an alert was made in view of the possibility of infiltration attempts. Surveillance was extended throughout the region. The army was deployed to thwart any such attempt. It was monitored all night. ” The army said that the next day a search was done in the area.

According to the army, “After a thorough search of 7 hours, a large number of arms and ammunition were recovered from two locations in Rampur area”. The Army recovered 5 AK-series rifles with 6 magazines and two sealed boxes of 1254 rounds, 6 pistols with 9 magazines and 21 grenades, two UBGL grenades and two Kenwood radio sets.

The Army said that these efforts highlight the frustration of terrorist groups based in Pakistan for infiltration of arms with active support of Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir. Strong monitoring and domination of the LoC will continue to thwart all such adventures.

The army said, there are villages next to the anti-intrusion fence in this area. The modus operandi is to build stores like the LoC as well as the war here so that it can later be transported to the hinterland used by OGW or terrorists for terrorist activities.