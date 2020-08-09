Army’s big move amid tension with China, India will equip drones purchased with Israel with laser-guided missiles

New Delhi: Senior military officials of India and China held detailed talks on Saturday to take forward the process of withdrawing troops from several places of deadlock besides Pangong So and Depsang on the Line of Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Overall, tensions continue between India and China. Meanwhile, Indian forces are trying to increase their strength. The forces are working on the process of acquiring heron drones equipped with laser guided bombs. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan fired shells in Poonch, encounter started between militants and security forces in Kulgam

According to the news agency ANI, efforts are also on to acquire anti-tank missiles to destroy enemy targets and armored vehicles. This purchase proposal of the Indian Army was long overdue. It has been named Cheetah. This purchase will cost more than Rs 3,500 crore.

ANI has been quoted by sources as saying that under this project, about 90 heron drones of the three forces will be equipped with laser guided bombs. Not only this, anti-tank guided missiles will also be purchased from air to ground and air to air. Please tell that there are already unmanned heron drones (Heron UAVs) in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. According to the news, India will buy more heron drones and spike anti-tank guided missiles from Israel.

This project will increase the strength of the attack along with the surveillance capability of the three forces. Currently, the three forces are using surveillance Heron Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in Ladakh sector. Please tell that the heron drone is able to fly for more than two consecutive days and take a toll from an altitude of 10 thousand meters. Now this upgrade project of the Army will enable the armed forces ground station handlers to operate these aircraft remotely and control them through satellite communication system.