Army’s strength will increase amidst the ongoing conflict with China on LAC, India-America will have a big defense deal today

India-US Defense Deal: The strength of the military is going to increase with the continuing conflict with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Important defense agreement will be signed between India and America today. It is considered the second largest agreement after the Limoa Agreement with the US in 2016. This agreement will pave the way for the sharing of state-of-the-art military technology, equipment and geospatial maps between the armies of the two countries. Officials gave this information. Also Read – India-US 2 + 2 Ministerial Dialogue: Talks today, China-Pakistan plans to be made

During the talks, defense ministers Rajnath Singh and Asper discussed ways to further expand cooperation in the Indian Pacific region and strengthen ties between the armies of the two countries, and important regional security challenges, including India’s neighborhood, officials said. Reviewed issues related to. Sources said that while discussing regional security challenges, the two sides also briefly discussed India’s ongoing dispute with China in East Ladakh. Also Read – Why is ‘Quad’ important for India in today’s time? Foreign Minister S Jaishankar explained its meaning

Also Read – India-China Border Dispute: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said- confidential talks between the two countries … please do not speculate

The defense ministry said in a statement that the two ministers expressed satisfaction that the BECA agreement (basic exchange and cooperation agreement) would be signed during the visit of the US minister. In addition, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar spoke separately with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and discussed extensively on various issues of mutual interest.

Espar and Pompeo arrived here on a two-day visit on Monday for the third ministerial ‘Two Plus Two’ talks. Talks are to be held today. In the 2 + 2 talks, the Indian side will be led by Jaishankar and Singh. After his delegation-level talks with Espar, Rajnath Singh tweeted that the talks will give a new impetus to Indo-US relations.

India is delighted to host the US Secretary of Defense, Dr. Mark Esper. Our talks today were fruitful, aimed at further deepening defense cooperation in a wide range of areas. Today’s discussions will add new vigor to India-US defense relations & mutual cooperation. @EsperDoD pic.twitter.com/MMk11GkSZ1 – Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 26, 2020

Singh said in a tweet, “India is happy to host US Defense Minister Dr. Mark Asper. Today our conversation was meaningful, which was focused on deepening defense cooperation in wider areas. ”The Defense Ministry said in its statement that Singh and Espar said that military-to-military cooperation, secure communication systems and information sharing and defense trade Including review of entire bilateral defense cooperation.

It said, “The two ministers expressed satisfaction at the close discussions between the armed forces concerned.” They discussed potential new areas of cooperation, from service to service level and at the joint level. ‘The ministry said that the two ministers continued to maintain the existing defense dialogue mechanism at all levels, especially at the military cooperation group level, even during the epidemic. Called upon. They also discussed the need to expand the deployment of liaison officers in each other’s establishments.

The ministry said the US Defense Minister welcomed Australia’s participation in the upcoming Malabar naval exercise. Singh also outlined the recent reforms in defense manufacturing and invited American companies to make optimum use of the country’s liberal policies and better environment for the defense industry. In addition to strengthening military cooperation in the talks, issues such as strengthening participation in the Indo-Pacific region and the early supply of arms under the agreements that have been reached also arose.

The Indian delegation during the talks included Chief Defense Chairman General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Narwane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar and Defense Research and Development Organization President G. Satish Reddy was also involved. Sources said that during the talks on Monday, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed issues related to mutual concerns, interests including stability and security in Asia. He said that various issues including maritime security, counter-terrorism measures, free connectivity, strong supply chain were discussed in the talks between Jaishankar and Pompeo.

(input language)