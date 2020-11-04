Arnab Goswami Arrested: What is the suicide case in which Arnab Goswami has been arrested?

Arnab Goswami Arrested In Mumbai: There has been a ruckus over the arrest of Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of private news channel Republic TV. The Mumbai police arrested him in a two-year-old suicide-related case early Wednesday. Arnab is alleged to have allegedly instigated a 53-year-old interior designer to commit suicide two years ago. In this case, he was arrested on Wednesday. Also Read – Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami arrested by Mumbai Police

A police official said that a team of Alibag police arrested Goswami from his house here. Goswami was seen sitting in a police van.

During this, Goswami claimed that the police misbehaved with him at his house.

In 2018, an architect and his mother allegedly committed suicide due to non-payment of their dues by Republic TV to Goswami, the official said.

In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced to order a re-investigation based on a new complaint by Adanya Naik, the daughter of architect Anvay Naik.

Deshmukh had said that Adanya alleged that the Alibag police did not investigate Goswami’s channel for non-payment of dues. He claims that it is because of this that his father and grandmother committed suicide in May 2018.

Meanwhile, many people have raised their voice against the arrest of Arnab Goswami. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that it is “an attack on freedom of the press” in Maharashtra and it misses the “Emergency Days”.

Javadekar tweeted, “We condemn the attack on freedom of press in Maharashtra. This is not the way to deal with the press. It reminds us of the Emergency days when the press was treated in such a manner. “

