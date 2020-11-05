Arnab Goswami did not get relief from court, Bombay High Court will hear on Friday

Mumbai: Republic TV managing director and editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has not received any relief from the court at present. He has been sent to 14 days custody till 18 November. A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court on behalf of Arnab Goswami, challenging his arrest, on which the High Court said on Thursday that he would hear both sides in the matter. The High Court on Friday asked to hear the case. Justice S.S. Shinde and Justice M.S. Karnik’s bench is hearing the case, which refused to give any interim relief to Arnab. On Friday, the court will also hear the plea of ​​Akshat and Anvay’s daughter Adanya Naik seeking reinvestment of the A-Summary report filed by Raigad police in connection with her father and grandmother Kumud’s double suicide complaint. Naik on 5 May 2018. Also Read – TRP Scam: Information Broadcasting Ministry constitutes 4 member committee after controversy over TRP

Goswami was arrested in a dramatic operation by Mumbai and Raigad police teams on Wednesday morning and taken to Alibag in connection with the double suicide case. After the marathon hearing, Alibaug Court Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunaina S. Pingale rejected the police's plea for 14 days police custody and sent Goswami to judicial custody till 18 November. In his plea before the Bombay High Court, Goswami's lawyer, alleging suicide, demanded an immediate interim stay on the FIR's investigation into the suicide case in Alibaug and sought interim bail.

Let us know that Arnab was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning from his house in a 2018 suicide case, after which the lower court sent him to 14 days judicial custody. The case in which Arnab has been arrested is a case of 2018, when interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik committed suicide in May 2018 in Alibaug. During this time, the police received a suicide note from the spot, which allegedly stated that Arnab Goswami and two others did not pay him Rs 5.40 crore, which worsened his financial situation and he was forced to take this step. Forced.

The court also filed a petition filed by Ananya Naik and Akshata Naik’s daughter Adanya Naik on May 5, 2018 to initiate a re-investigation in connection with the A-Summary report filed by Raigad police in the suicide case of her father and grandmother. Will hear

