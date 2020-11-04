Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, arrested by Mumbai Police

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested for allegedly abetting a 53-year-old interior designer to suicide. The police also searched Arnab Goswami’s house. News agency PTI was given this information by quoting Mumbai Police. In May this year, a CID inquiry was ordered by the Maharashtra government. Also Read – New summons issued against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli in sedition case, police station will have to come this day

#WATCH Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami detained and taken in a police van by Mumbai Police, earlier today pic.twitter.com/ytYAnpauG0
– ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

Arnab Goswami has been arrested by the CID in connection with the interior design and suicide investigation of his mother Kumud Naik in 2018.

Arnab Goswami says that Mumbai Police physically assaulted his mother-in-law and father-in-law, son and wife. Mumbai police also assaulted Arnab Goswami as per video played out on Republic TV

(Screenshot of Republic TV) pic.twitter.com/kFaDoopAAh – ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

At the same time, according to news agency ANI, Arnab Goswami has alleged that the Mumbai Police has scrambled with him. The agency has shared some screenshots of the Republic TV channel, in which the police are seen entering Arnab’s house and also getting into a clash.