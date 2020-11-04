Entertainment

Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, arrested by Mumbai Police

November 4, 2020
2 Min Read

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested for allegedly abetting a 53-year-old interior designer to suicide. The police also searched Arnab Goswami’s house. News agency PTI was given this information by quoting Mumbai Police. In May this year, a CID inquiry was ordered by the Maharashtra government. Also Read – New summons issued against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli in sedition case, police station will have to come this day

Arnab Goswami has been arrested by the CID in connection with the interior design and suicide investigation of his mother Kumud Naik in 2018.

At the same time, according to news agency ANI, Arnab Goswami has alleged that the Mumbai Police has scrambled with him. The agency has shared some screenshots of the Republic TV channel, in which the police are seen entering Arnab’s house and also getting into a clash.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.