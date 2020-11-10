Arnab Goswami filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court’s decision not to grant bail

new Delhi: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday after not getting bail from the Mumbai High Court. Let us know that since the arrest of Maharashtra Police on November 4, Arnab has not yet been granted relief as interim bail from the Bombay High Court nor has the court been able to decide on the matter in the case. Also Read – No relief to Arnab Goswami, Bombay High Court refuses to grant interim bail

In this petition Arnab has made the Maharashtra Government as well as the Commissioner of Police, Alibagh police station, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Also Read – Arnab Goswami found using phone during custody, sent to Taloja Jail from Alibag School

In fact, the Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to Arnab Goswami and two others in the case, saying that they should go to the lower court for relief. Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami filed a petition in the Supreme Court for interim bail on Tuesday in the 2018 case for allegedly abetting an interior designer and his mother for suicide. Also Read – Arnab Goswami still not got Bell, High Court said – if you want to go to session court

Explain that Goswami was taken to Alibag after being arrested from his residence in Mumbai on November 4, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate (Magistrate) refused to send him to police custody. The court sent Goswami and two other accused to judicial custody till 18 November.

Goswami was initially housed in a local school that is working as a temporary Kovid-19 center for Alibaug jail. Goswami was sent to Taloja Jail in Raigad district after he was allegedly caught using mobile phones in judicial custody.

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to Arnab Goswami and two others in the case, saying that they should go to the lower court for relief. On November 4, police of Alibaug police station in Raigad district of Maharashtra arrested Arnab for allegedly forcing Anvay and his mother to commit suicide for not paying the dues of the interior designer’s company. Was

On November 9, the Bombay High Court refused to grant interim bail to Arnab Goswami and two others in a 2018 case involving abetment of interior designer to suicide and said that the accused can approach the concerned Sessions Court for relief . Justice S. s. Shinde and Justice M.S. Karnik’s division bench rejected the interim bail pleas of Goswami and two other accused, Feroz Sheikh and Nitish Sarda, stating that “no case has been made by the High Court in the present case for exercising extraordinary jurisdiction”. Goswami will now have to remain in the Taloja jail after the bail plea from the High Court is rejected.

The court said in its order on Monday, “The petitioners have an effective way of getting bail from the respective sessions court.” We have already said that if any such bail petition is filed, the sessions court should decide on it within four days. ” The bench said that the dismissal of the interim bail petition will not affect the option of regular bail before the petitioner. The sessions court will hear the application on merit and give its decision.

The judges said, “In our opinion, the order given by the Maharashtra government for further investigation in this case cannot be said to be illegal and without permission from the magistrate.” He said, “In this regard, we have no doubt that the state government can order a detailed investigation to the police officers concerned, as has happened in the present case.” The court said that before conducting the said inquiry, the magistrate was informed about it. The court also said that “the rights of the victim are as important as the rights of the accused”.

It was said in the order that neither the notice (Naik’s wife Akshata), who gave information in the current case, was given notice nor was she told about the closure report. The bench said that two members of a family lost their lives in this case and charges have been brought against all the three petitioners.

The court said that it cannot accept the plea of ​​the petitioners that further investigation cannot be done when the magistrate court has given the order by accepting the closure report. The bench also said that it cannot accept Goswami’s counsel Harish Salve’s plea that no offense is registered against the petitioner in the FIR. The court also said that it will refrain from presenting its view for the time being as it has fixed December 10 for hearing the petition for cancellation of the FIR. On 9 November, Goswami’s lawyer Gaurav Parkar had said that on Monday, he has filed for bail in the Alibaug sessions court.