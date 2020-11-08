Arnab Goswami found using phone during custody, sent to Taloja Jail from Alibag School

Mumbai: Raigad police on Sunday transferred the Managing Director and Chief Editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami from Alibag School to Taloja Central Jail of the district. He was temporarily kept in the Alibaug school. Goswami was kept in the school premises since his arrest on 4 November, as the school is being used as a Kovid-19 isolation center for prisoners. Also Read – Arnab Goswami still not got Bell, High Court said – if you want to go to session court

An official said that Arnab Goswami was taken to Taloja Jail because he was found in judicial custody at a local school designated as Kovid-19 Center for Alibag Jail in Raigad district, allegedly using a mobile phone Was Also Read – Arnab Goswami not yet got Bell, hearing in Bombay High Court will continue tomorrow

Please tell that Arnab has been sent to judicial custody till November 18 by Sunaina Pingale, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Alibag Court. Criticizing her change of custody, Arnab’s wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami claimed that her husband was “dragged into a blacked out police van by Maharashtra police while being taken to Taloja jail this morning.” She said that her husband repeatedly said that ‘her life was in danger’ and when she demanded the jailer to meet her lawyers, she was beaten up and refused to meet. Also read – breach of privilege case: relief to Arnab Goswami from SC, notice to Maharashtra assembly secretary

In his statement, Samyabrata said, “Arnab (Goswami) had publicly threatened his life and said about the atrocities being done in custody, if there is any harm to my husband then the law and order situation The officials and the entire state and national machinery will be held responsible. ” At the same time, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party Vice President Kirit Somaiya reached the jail and demanded proper care and protection of Goswami.

Somaiya told media persons, “The jailor assured me not to persecute Goswami in jail and if necessary, proper medical treatment would be provided.” Goswami was arrested by a team of Mumbai Police and Raigad Police on Wednesday 5 May 2018 in the double suicide case of Anvay Naik, an architect and his mother Kumud Naik in Alibaug. In a suicide note, Naik had named Goswami and two others, Feroz Sheikh and Nitesh Sarda, who had allegedly not paid dues of more than Rs 5 crore after commercial services.

(Input IANS)