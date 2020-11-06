Arnab Goswami not yet got Bell, hearing in Bombay High Court will continue tomorrow

Mumbai: Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami did not get any immediate relief on Friday as the hearing on his interim bail application in the Bombay High Court remained incomplete. Goswami has been arrested in a 2018 case for allegedly abetting suicide. Also read – breach of privilege case: relief to Arnab Goswami from SC, notice to Maharashtra assembly secretary

The court will continue hearing on Goswami’s plea on Saturday, challenging his arrest in the case of the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother, as well as requesting interim bail. Also Read – NAFED has issued 15,000 tons of onion orders, will the price rise under control?

Let us tell you that Goswami was arrested from his residence in Lower Parel on November 4 and Goswami is currently housed in a local school in Alibaug, which has been made a Kovid-19 center for Alibag jail. Also Read – Jharkhand on the map of Maharashtra, now CBI will have to take permission from the state government for investigation

Goswami was arrested in the case by the Alibag police of neighboring Raigad district on Wednesday and a magistrate court there sent him to judicial custody till 18 November. A division bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik heard the arguments of their lawyers Harish Salve and A Ponda on Friday, but said that the hearing would continue on Saturday due to lack of time.

The court said, “We will sit tomorrow afternoon to hear this matter, since tomorrow the court will not have regular functioning, we will hear the matter in detail.”

Please tell that in the High Court, no hearing is usually done on Saturday. During the hearing, the bench noted that for bail, usually the first lower court magistrate or sessions court is approached and if the bail is refused, then move to the High Court.

On this, Salve said that Section 439 of the IPC (CRPC) gives the High Court special powers to hear the bail petition. Salve said, “His (Goswami’s) independence is at stake.”

Advocate Ponda said that a bail application was filed before the magistrate court in Alibaug on the same night when Goswami was sent to judicial custody. Ponda said, “However, the application was withdrawn the next day, as the magistrate did not give clarity on when it would be heard and made it difficult to decide on the application as the matter would come under the jurisdiction of the sessions court.” is.”

Let us tell you that Goswami was arrested on November 4 from his residence in Lower Parel and taken to Alibaug. The Chief Judicial Magistrate there sent him and co-accused Feroz Sheikh and Nitish Sarada to judicial custody.

Goswami is currently housed in a local school in Alibaug, which has been made a Kovid-19 center for the Alibaug jail. The High Court will also hear petitions filed by Sheikh and Sarada on Saturday for similar relief. Also, the court will also hear an application filed on behalf of the daughter of Anvay Naik, in which he has requested to re-examine the case or hand it over to an independent agency.

Goswami’s lawyers also argued on Friday that the Maharashtra government was trying to torture Goswami to question the government on its news channel. Advocate Salve said, “This is a clear case of abuse of powers.” There are many FIRs registered against him. In this case of abetment to suicide in 2018, the police have arrested them knowing well that Diwali will be discharged in the courts soon. The Maharashtra government only wants to teach them a lesson. “

The lawyers also mentioned that the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Alibaug had said in the custody order that the arrest appeared to be unlawful and questioned the entire prosecution case. Salve said, “The court noted that the police did not seek permission before reopening the case.” Salve said that under such circumstances there is no need to send Goswami to jail.

The High Court also sought to know whether the magistrate’s order of Wednesday was challenged. Advocate Ponda informed that the police has filed a review petition against the Alibag sessions court against it.

Significantly, in May 2018, interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumodini Naik allegedly committed suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of accused persons. In 2019, the Alibaug police filed a closure report in the case, which was accepted by a local court there. However, the case was reopened by the Alibaug police in October 2020 and claimed that new evidence had emerged, making it necessary to investigate further.