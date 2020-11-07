Arnab Goswami still does not get bail, the High Court said – if you want to go to session court

Mumbai: Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republik TV, could not get a bail on Saturday. The Bombay High Court has reserved its verdict on the interim bail plea and has said that the court will try to issue the order within four days, despite the holiday of Diwali. The High Court also said that Arnab can also appeal for bail in the sessions court. Also Read – Arnab Goswami not yet got Bell, hearing in Bombay High Court will continue tomorrow

Sessions court to hear the plea of ​​the police on November 9

On the other hand, a sessions court of Alibag in Raigad district on Saturday listed the police’s reconsideration petition for hearing on November 9, in which Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, was arrested for judicial custody in a 2018 suicide case. The order of the magistrate to be sent in has been challenged. At the same time, the police in its petition had demanded the sessions court to quash the order of the lower court and give custody of the three accused.

Arnab challenges ‘illegal arrest’

The Alibaug district sessions court was informed that the Bombay High Court is currently hearing the petitions filed by Goswami and two other accused in the case – Feroze Sheikh and Nitesh Sarada, seeking interim bail and their ‘illegal arrest’. Has been challenged. After this, the court passed the order.

Police sought 14-day custody of Goswami for questioning

Please tell that in connection with this case, Goswami was arrested from his residence in Lower Parel, Mumbai on Wednesday morning. He was taken to the Alibaug police station and later produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunaina Pingale. In his order late Wednesday night, the magistrate refused to send the three to police custody and sent them to judicial custody till 18 November. The Alibaug police had sought 14-day custody of Goswami for questioning.

Home Minister announced investigation after complaint of Ananya Naik’s daughter Adanya Naik

Goswami is currently housed in a local school, designated as the Kovid-19 center of Alibaug jail. It is to be noted that in 2018, interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumodini Naik gave their lives over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of accused persons. In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced that he had ordered a fresh inquiry into the case following a complaint by Ananya Naik’s daughter Adanya Naik.