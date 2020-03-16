Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ponies have some advice on social distancing in viral video

Arnold Schwarzenegger has posted a video on Twitter urging folks to remain at dwelling in the course of the coronavirus outbreak, that includes his lovable pets.

The actor, who lives in California, is the proud proprietor of miniature pony Whiskey and donkey Lulu.

He appeared in a video posted to his private Twitter account, in which he wore a Terminator T-shirt and warned folks towards going to eating places, gyms and public gatherings.

All of the whereas he was giving carrots to his uncommon pets, which he describes as “a lot extra enjoyable than going exterior.”

Unsurprisingly, the clip has shortly gone viral…

Keep at dwelling as a lot as attainable. Take heed to the specialists, ignore the morons (foreheads). We are going to get by this collectively. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

There have now been over 3,000 instances of coronavirus in the US, with California just lately telling all senior residents and these with underlying well being situations to remain dwelling.

The state has additionally referred to as for all bars, pubs and wineries to stay closed till the virus is underneath management.

The virus has led to the delay of a number of main upcoming movies together with No Time To Die, Mulan and A Quiet Place: Half 2.

Within the UK, over-70s are anticipated to be requested to self-isolate in a bid to guard them from the sickness, which is predicted to unfold considerably.