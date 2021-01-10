Arnold Schwarzenegger Condemns Capitol Riot, Denounces Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger has denounced Wednesday’s assault on the Capitol, calling Donald Trump the “worst president ever.”

In a seven-minute video posted to Schwarzenegger’s Twitter account, the actor and former governor of California in contrast Wednesday’s occasions to Kristallnacht, or the Night time of Damaged Glass, the 1938 occasion that marked the rise of Nazi Germany.

“I grew up in Austria. I’m very conscious of Kristallnacht, or the Night time of Damaged Glass. It was an evening of rampage towards the Jews carried out in 1938 by the Nazi equal of the Proud Boys,” Schwarzenegger mentioned. “Wednesday was the Day of Damaged Glass proper right here in america. The damaged glass was within the home windows of america Capitol. However the mob didn’t simply shatter the home windows of the Capitol. They shattered the concepts we took with no consideration.”

Schwarzenegger then shared a private story from his childhood in Austria. Born in 1947, Schwarzenegger remembers the aftermath of World Battle II and the have an effect on it had on his household.

“Now, I’ve by no means shared this so publicly as a result of it’s a painful reminiscence. However my father would come house drunk a couple of times every week and he would scream and hit us and scare my mom,” Schwarzenegger mentioned. “I didn’t maintain him completely accountable as a result of our neighbor was doing the identical factor to his household, and so was the subsequent neighbor over.”

Schwarzenegger mentioned that his expertise rising up in Europe has proven him “firsthand how issues can spin uncontrolled.” He then denounced Trump, saying that he “sought a coup by deceptive folks with lies.”

“My father and our neighbors have been misled additionally with lies, and I do know the place such lies lead,” Schwarzenegger continued. “President Trump is a failed chief. He’ll go down in historical past because the worst president ever. The great factor is he’ll quickly be as irrelevant as an outdated tweet.”

He ended the video by wishing President-elect Joe Biden effectively and inspiring all Individuals to face behind him as he makes the transition to president.

“President-elect Biden, we stand with you right this moment, tomorrow and without end in protection of our democracy from those that would threaten it,” Schwarzenegger mentioned.

Watch the complete video under.