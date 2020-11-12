Arnold Schwarzenegger Spy Series Lands at Netflix for Development

The deliberate spy sequence starring Arnold Schwarzenegger has been arrange at Netflix for growth, Selection has confirmed.

The sequence, which hails from Nick Santora and Skydance Tv, is described as a world spy journey with a father and daughter at the middle of the story. Monica Barbaro is connected to play Schwarzenegger’s daughter within the present. Ought to it go to sequence, it could mark the primary common tv position of Schwarzenegger’s profession. Based on a person with data of the scenario, the deal remains to be coming collectively however it could be a script to sequence order ought to it shut.

Santora created the present and can govt produce as a part of his general take care of Skydance TV. He’s additionally connected as showrunner on fellow Skydance present “Jack Reacher,” which is about up at Amazon. Schwarzenegger is govt producing alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Invoice Bost for Skydance. Carolyn Harris will oversee the venture for the studio.

Schwarzenegger is without doubt one of the most iconic motion stars of all time, having starred in blockbusters just like the “Terminator” franchise, “True Lies,” “Complete Recall,” and “Eraser.” He has additionally starred in comedic roles, main movies like “Twins,” “Kindergarten Cop,” and “Junior.” He additionally served because the Governor of California from 2003-2011 after he defeated Grey Davis in a recall election.

Barbaro is about to star within the upcoming “Prime Gun” sequel reverse Tom Cruise, which was just lately delayed till 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her previous TV credit embody Stumptown” and “Splitting Up Collectively,” in addition to Netflix’s “The Good Cop,” Lifetime’s “UnREAL,” and NBC’s “Chicago P.D.”

Santora beforehand labored on “Legislation & Order” and “Jail Break.” His most up-to-date credit embody “The Fugitive,” “Most Harmful Recreation,” and “Scorpion.”

