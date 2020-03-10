Arnold Schwarzenegger sues Russian company over robot lookalike

Arnold Schwarzenegger is reportedly suing robotics producer Pomobot for upwards of $10 million (round £7.5m) after it used his picture in one among its merchandise.

The Russian company had debuted its creepy Arnie lookalike mannequin at CES 2020 again in January. Co-founder Oleg Kivokurtsev even went so far as to inform Enter that the company had, in truth, obtained permission from the actor-politician to make use of his picture.

The robot, an Android Robo-C mannequin, can truly be customised to take no matter look a buyer needs and is available in at $25,000 (round £19ok). Right here’s some footage from the tech occasion that may hang-out your nightmares:

It appears to be like like Kivokurtsev could have had his wires crossed, because the Terminator star’s lawyer issued a cease-and-desist shortly after the CES occasion, in line with Vice.

Regardless of the transfer, Promobot continued utilizing the robot to advertise its merchandise in February, bringing on the swimsuit which, in line with TMZ, states that “such exercise diminishes his hard-earned and well-deserved popularity as a serious movement image star”.

Promobot is well-known for its infamous publicity stunts, together with one involving one among its robots and a Tesla automobile in self-driving mode.

Look @elonmusk at a Tesla Mannequin S hitting and killing a guiltless robot in Vegas. Your automobile was below a full self-driving mode. @bheater, @jjvincent, @ingridlunden, @andyjayhawk Verify this out!https://t.co/0q605Fdknb — promobot (@promobot) January 7, 2019

Does this imply robot Arnie might nonetheless be again? It’s undoubtedly a risk, regardless of the authorized implications – and the nightmares, after all.