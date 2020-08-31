Arnold Schwarzenegger to make TV series debut in father-daughter spy drama

Arnold Schwarzenegger is reportedly starring in a brand new spy drama series with a father and daughter on the coronary heart of the motion.

The report in Deadline prompt unbiased US studio Skydance Tv was growing the hour-long episode series which had a worldwide focus. The challenge is being led by Scorpion creator Nick Santora.

The Terminator star Schwarzennegger has a protracted affiliation with Skydance, having made the films Terminator Genisys and Terminator: Darkish Destiny for the studio, reprising his iconic function of T-800 in the 2015 and 2019 instalments of the franchise.

Skydance Tv is getting ready to pitch the challenge to streaming networks and the search is underway for an actress who will play his daughter.

Schwarzennegger has been busy since final 12 months’s Terminator: Darkish Destiny. He’s starring in Kung Fury II: The Film and is getting ready to reprise his Twins function with Danny DeVito and Eddie Murphy in a kind-of sequel, Triplets.

IMDB additionally has the one-time Governor of California hooked up to a challenge known as The Legend of Conan. His 1982 film Conan the Barbarian was largely liable for catapulting Schwarzennegger into the worldwide consciousness.

It will mark Schwarzenegger’s first foray into scripted TV, though he was the host and government producer of 1 series of The Movie star Apprentice for NBC in 2017, which was a dismal failure following Donald Trump’s transfer from the present into the White Home.

“When individuals discovered that Trump was nonetheless concerned as government producer and was nonetheless receiving cash from the present, then half the individuals [started] boycotting it,” Schwarzenegger mentioned on the time. “With Trump being concerned in the present, individuals have a foul style and don’t need to… assist the present.”

