Arnold Schwarzenegger Will Honor Stan Lee’s Legacy With New TV Show

Whereas the 2 by no means really labored collectively, each Arnold Schwarzenegger and Stan Lee appeared to share an in depth bond, which was most likely constructed from seeing one another at conventions and different occasions. It’s cool to see that Schwarzenegger continues to be shifting ahead with Superhero Kindergarten now that Lee is now not with us. Not solely will it give him an opportunity to someway do the Kindergarten Cop follow-up he’s at all times needed, however it’ll additionally permit him to proceed the work of certainly one of our best inventive minds.