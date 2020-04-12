Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Is Practicing His Famous Dad’s Bodybuilding Poses, Shirtless Of Course

Depart a Remark
Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a pleasant comply with on social media recently and because it seems his son Joseph Baena can also be a enjoyable particular person to maintain tabs on. In recent times, Baena has adopted within the footsteps of his well-known actor father, no less than on the subject of fitness center time, even taking to social media to strike related bodybuilding poses — shirtless, after all.
Joseph Baena is large into health and spends a whole lot of time on Instagram giving his followers peeks at his spectacular quads and arm muscular tissues. Nonetheless, each as soon as and awhile he goes a step additional and channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in a revealing and memorable put up, just like the one beneath.
Of course, Joseph Baena’s bodybuilding look is spectacular, however he’s obtained a methods to go earlier than he catches up together with his well-known father by way of muscle mass. Then once more, Arnold Schwarzenegger was a five-time Mr. Universe winner and a seven-time Mr. Olympia winner, so except you’re somebody like Lee Haney, it’s going to be exhausting to actually compete.
This isn’t the primary time Joseph Baena has struck a pose all of us acknowledge from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s bodybuilding days. Over the past yr plus, he’s given us another iconic bodybuilding poses as effectively.
Joseph Baena’s reverence for his dad – or no less than his dad’s work ethic–is fairly notable. Not solely is he a fitness center rat, however he additionally has labored out at Gold’s Fitness center—a fitness center chain his dad has famously favored over time.
Joseph Baena is the son of Patty Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 2 had engaged in an affair previous to when Joseph was born within the late nineties and the reveal that Joseph was Schwarzenegger’s son contributed to Arnold’s divorce from his longtime associate Maria Shriver, with whom he had 4 different youngsters.
That is not optimum, however Arnold Schwarzenegger has seemingly tried to do the suitable factor as his son has grown up. In truth, he and Joseph Baena appear to have a considerably chummy relationship, with Schwarzenegger attending Joseph’s commencement from faculty in August of final yr. You’ll be able to see the resemblance within the photograph he shared from the occasion.
Right here’s hoping Joseph Baena retains us posted on his weightlifting progress as he follows within the footsteps of his well-known dad. In the meantime, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been busy sharing some distinctive behind-the-scenes seems at his life at dwelling and his animals throughout this at the moment bizarre time. He additionally has a number of tasks together with Kung Fury 2 developing, however we’ll have to attend and see if he’ll go shirtless in that one. He’s, in spite of everything, set to play the President, so I am anticipating extra fits than pecs subsequent time we see him on the massive display.
