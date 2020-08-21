Arovedic doctor filed PIL in court, said – got treatment for corona, then the court imposed a fine

new Delhi: An Ayurvedic Vaidya named Om Prakash Vaid Gyanatara filed a public interest litigation by the Supreme Court stating that he had discovered the medicine to treat corona. In this regard, Vaidya through a petition in the court demanded that it should be used by all doctors and hospitals in the country so that the corona virus can be eradicated. Also Read – What happened on the day of Sushant’s suicide? CBI will soon find out, many teams formed

Vaidya has a degree in medicine and surgery. He asked the court to issue an order to the Secretary to the Government of India and the Health Department to use this Ayurvedic medicine for the treatment of coronavirus. But the Supreme Court expressed displeasure in this and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the inverted Vaidya. The court said that we believe that the PIL filed by Gyanatara is completely wrong.

The court said that a message should be sent to the people that such absurd public interest litigation should not be filed in the court. Let me tell you that earlier Baba Ramdev had given such a statement about coronil medicine that he has made medicine for the treatment of corona. After this, the health department sent a notice to them and sought a response. After this, Baba Ramdev gave an explanation that coronil medicine is an immunity booster.