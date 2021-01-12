ARRAY Announces Executive Expansion Ahead of 10th Anniversary

Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY has introduced six government additions and the promotion of veteran exec Mercedes Cooper forward of the narrative change collective’s 10th anniversary.

Based in 2011 by DuVernay, ARRAY is a multi-platform arts and social impression collective, made up of ARRAY Releasing (the movie distribution arm), content material firm ARRAY Filmworks, ARRAY Inventive Campus (the hub for programming and manufacturing) and the non-profit group ARRAY Alliance.

“Ava and I are thrilled to welcome these dynamic executives to the ARRAY workforce as we enter our 10th yr of mission-driven, narrative change work,” Tilane Jones, president of ARRAY, mentioned in an announcement. “And it’s a true thrill to raise our long-time colleague Mercedes Cooper whose dedication and imaginative and prescient is unparalleled.”

A nine-year veteran of the corporate, Cooper has been promoted to vp of public programming. Cooper joined the corporate in 2011, serving as an assistant earlier than occurring to move efforts as director of advertising and marketing. Most lately, Cooper transitioned to programming, launching the collectives Amanda Cinema, overseeing ARRAY’s year-round programming slate and curating the inaugural version of ARRAY 360, a six-week program of movies and festivities centering on Black artists, girls filmmakers and folks of coloration.

Latest hires for ARRAY embrace Dee Tuck, who joins because the chief know-how officer from GitHub/Microsoft, and Allison Biggs, ARRAY’s new chief of employees, becoming a member of from One Marketing campaign. Former NBCUniversal exec Sharon Liggins serves as vp of publicity. The ARRAY Filmworks workforce additionally welcomes two new additions, as Montserrat Gomez joins as director of present programming from Quibi and Janaé Désiré is available in as supervisor of improvement from CAA.

Pictured: (far left) Cooper; (high row, left to proper): Garnes, Biggs, and Tuck; and (backside row, left to proper): Désiré, Liggins, and Gomez.

