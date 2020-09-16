Arrest, cheating more than 2,500 people, used to commit fraud in a smart way

new Delhi: A BCA graduate has cheated a large number of frauds on the pretext of providing mobile phones at easy EMI to around 2,500 people in the country. Delhi Police has arrested around 2,500 people accused of cheating on the pretext of providing mobile phones at easy EMI. Also Read – Court sent Umar Khalid into custody for 10 days, police sought remand saying this

Jitendra Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad, used to lure people of low EMI through fake websites. Not only this, in order to avoid tracking by the police, he used to make small payments to the Virtual Private Address (VPA). Two accused are yet to be arrested in the case. The case came to light when a case was registered by the complainant at Govind Puri Police Station on January 9 under Section 420 of the ICP.

The complainant said that in December last year, he had searched through Google to buy mobile phones. Then he saw on a website 'Mobility World dot in' that he was offering mobile through EMI at cheap rates. Then the executive of this website instructed him to deposit Rs 1,499 by VPA 'Paymobile at the Rate UPI'.

Then the officials of the website contacted him and asked him to make a down payment and deposit money, so that he could be given a mobile. He then deposited Rs 5,998 on the VPA given by the executive. After this, neither he was given a mobile nor the executive returned the money.

DCP RP of South East Delhi Meena said, “In interrogation, the accused revealed that he along with co-accused Praveen Kumar and Rajat Shukla cheated him by luring innocent people with low EMI mobile phones. After that they used to take small amount and then disappear. “

During the last 2 years, he ran a website called SimplyMobile.com, EMI Online.com, and MobilityWorld.in. To avoid this, he used to transfer the setup and domain name of the websites and used to take money through VPA to avoid getting caught. They used to take small amount from Rs 1,999 to Rs 7,999 from the people so that the victim does not contact the police.

The officer said, “In interrogation, he has told that till now he has cheated more than 2,500 people in the entire country. Efforts are being made to arrest two more accused. Further investigation is in progress. “