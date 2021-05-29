Arrest in Bihar, burning palms and ft of a girl alive in a land dispute, 1 arrested

Bihar Sharif: Police has recovered the lifeless frame of the girl in Nagarnausa police station house of ​​Nalanda district of Bihar. It’s alleged that the girl was once set on hearth in her frame by way of tying her palms and ft within the floor dispute, which ended in her dying. A police officer mentioned on Saturday that the half-dead frame of a girl from Mahanpur Shahpur village has been recovered on Friday, which has been recognized as Vibha Singh (45), the daughter of Surendra Singh, who lives within the village. Additionally Learn – Yaas Cyclone: ​​7 killed, 6 injured in Yas typhoon in Bihar, CM Nitish introduced reimbursement

In keeping with the police, Surendra Singh was once having a dispute together with his brother Brijmohan Singh over the land. Surendra Prasad’s spouse has died. Vibha frequently got here to her maternal house and took care of her father. Additionally Learn – Climate Information Updates: Rain alert in East UP, Bihar, Southwest Monsoon greater in Bay of Bengal

Villagers informed the police that for a few years a dispute has been occurring between the 2 brothers over the land. It’s alleged that Brijmohan Singh’s members of the family killed Vibha by way of burning them. Additionally Learn – Bihar Lockdown Replace: Corona got here below regulate because of lockdown in Bihar, an infection charge fell by way of greater than 13%

Nagarnausa police station in-charge Narada Muni Singh mentioned that an FIR has been registered on this case at the observation of the son of the deceased. Within the FIR registered, the girl has been accused of murdering the land dispute, the police is investigating the case.

He mentioned that the police has arrested an accused lady and raids are being carried out to arrest the opposite accused.